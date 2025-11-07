4-Star Crimson Tide Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
As the early signing period quickly approaches, Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff are in an excellent spot with one of the nation's top recruiting classes.
The Crimson Tide holds 24 commitments, many of which are among the highest ranked players at not only their position, but the entire state from which they come from.
This week, another member of the Tide's impressive class officially shut down his recruitment, becoming the fourth player to do so this fall. 4-Star tight end Mack Sutter is firmly locked in with the Crimson Tide, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.
He joins Ezavier Crowell, Jett Thomalla and Cederian Morgan as commits who have shut down their recruitment.
The 6-foot-5, 230 lb. prospect is one of the most impressive tight ends in the entire class, possessing a massive catch radius paired with incredible athleticism for the position. He suits up for Dunlap High School in Illinois, and helped his team this season to an 8-2 regular season record with an upcoming playoff matchup against Crete-Monee High School on November 8.
As a senior, Sutter has hauled in 35 receptions for 505 yards and seven scores, and has also seen time on the defense, adding 36 tackles, 8.0 TFL's, 6.0 sacks and an interception, as well as three forced fumbles.
He is a true do-it-all type of prospect, and was recruited by many of the nation's top programs, such as Ohio State, Ole Miss, Georgia and many more.
As of now, the departure of Josh Cuevas after this season is likely to leave a major gap at the tight end position. While Alabama certainly features several talented players currently, none of them have truly stepped into a role behind the former Washington Husky.
True freshman Kaleb Edwards is the second leading receiver at the position, but he has just three receptions on the year, so there could be an early opening for the electrifying Dunlap, Illinois product.
After adding the aforementioned Edwards, as well as 4-Star Marshall Pritchett, in last year's recruiting class, Sutter is the Tide's lone commit at the position in the 2026 group. He is ranked as the No. 6 tight end in the class and the No. 1 player in the state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Alabama's efforts on the 2026 recruiting trail have nearly wrapped up as the early signing period approaches with most commitments expected to ink their paperwork with the Crimson Tide and enroll early.
One target remains, however, in 4-Star wide receiver Samson Gash from Catholic Central High School in Novi, Michigan. He committed to Michigan State in June of this year, but has recently caught the attention of the Alabama staff and is expected to be in Tuscaloosa for an game day visit against LSU.