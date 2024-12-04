4-Star Edge Justin Hill Signs with Crimson Tide
One of the top defensive players in the 2025 class has made it official with the Crimson Tide. Edge rusher Justin Hill signed with Alabama on Wednesday.
Out of Winton Wood High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hill originally committed to Alabama back in July a few weeks after taking his official visit. He was still being pursued by other schools and shut down his recruitment to affirm his commitment to the Crimson Tide in late November.
The athletic edge rusher is a consensus 4-star prospect and a top-five player from the state of Ohio by all major recruiting outlets. He was primarily recruited by Crimson Tide outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson. Hill chose Alabama over Ohio State, Oregon, USC and many others.
In his first full recruiting class at Alabama, Kalen DeBoer and his staff have made quite the impression on the recruiting trail, vying to have the top overall signing class in the country when it's all said and done.
As of now, DeBoer and the Crimson Tide hold the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports, and are still in play to potentially flip more targets.
4-Star wide receiver Derek Meadows recently decommitted from the LSU Tigers in November and is reportedly being pursued heavily by Alabama. Michigan is in the mix for the wideout as well, but On3's Steve Wiltfong made his official prediction for the Tide.