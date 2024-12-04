Recent Alabama Flip Returns to Previous Commitment
Recent alabama commitment Jace Clarizio is reportedly set to return to Michigan State, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Clarizio committed to the Tide on November 26th, flipping his commitment from Michigan State where he had been committed since May of this year, but now doubles back on the decision.
Hailing from East Lansing, Michigan, Clarizio is the definition of a hometown prospect for the Spartans, but chose the Crimson Tide following a visit to Tuscaloosa for Alabama's home game against Mercer, which the Tide won 52-7. He was seen that same week, taking the field for his high school playoff game, wearing Alabama themed gloves.
Standing at 6-foot, 190 lbs., Clarizio possesses both power and speed. He is able to make defenders miss in open space as well as operate between the tackles for tough yardage.
As it stands now, Alabama holds the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation, and is still in play for some of the country's top talents.
4-Star wide receiver Derek Meadows recently decommitted from the LSU Tigers in November and is reportedly being pursued heavily by Alabama. Michigan is in the mix for the wideout as well, but On3's Steve Wiltfong made his official prediction for the Tide.
