Bama Central

Recent Alabama Flip Returns to Previous Commitment

Recent Alabama flip target Jace Clarizio announced he will be returning to Michigan State afterall.

Mason Woods

East Lansing's Jace Clarizio runs for a gain against Grand Ledge during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at East Lansing High School.
East Lansing's Jace Clarizio runs for a gain against Grand Ledge during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at East Lansing High School. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Recent alabama commitment Jace Clarizio is reportedly set to return to Michigan State, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Clarizio committed to the Tide on November 26th, flipping his commitment from Michigan State where he had been committed since May of this year, but now doubles back on the decision.

Hailing from East Lansing, Michigan, Clarizio is the definition of a hometown prospect for the Spartans, but chose the Crimson Tide following a visit to Tuscaloosa for Alabama's home game against Mercer, which the Tide won 52-7. He was seen that same week, taking the field for his high school playoff game, wearing Alabama themed gloves.

Standing at 6-foot, 190 lbs., Clarizio possesses both power and speed. He is able to make defenders miss in open space as well as operate between the tackles for tough yardage.

As it stands now, Alabama holds the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation, and is still in play for some of the country's top talents.

4-Star wide receiver Derek Meadows recently decommitted from the LSU Tigers in November and is reportedly being pursued heavily by Alabama. Michigan is in the mix for the wideout as well, but On3's Steve Wiltfong made his official prediction for the Tide.

Stay locked in to Alabama Crimson Tide on SI for all things Bama news, and check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker to keep up with the 2025 class and more.

See Also...

Former Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy Posts Career Night Against Former Team

Alabama AD Greg Byrne Pitches for Crimson Tide to Make College Football Playoff

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Hello, my name is Mason Woods and I have lived my entire life with a passion for all things SEC football. I'm eager to jump right into Bama Central and provide you with all your Alabama Crimson Tide news. Connect with me on Twitter, currently known as X, @mawoods_ 

Home/Recruiting