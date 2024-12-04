4-Star Linebacker Abduall Sanders Jr. Signs With Alabama
Linebacker Abduall Sanders Jr. signed his NCAA letter of intent to join the Alabama football program on Wednesday morning. He put the pen to paper in front of family and friends in a moment that he'll never forget.
Sanders committed to the Crimson Tide on March 21 following an unofficial visit to Alabama just a couple of days earlier. He clearly liked what he saw as fellow esteemed programs Ohio State and Oklahoma were also potential choices for Sanders. He is listed at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds and took official visits to Ohio State and Tennessee during the summer, but his heart remains Crimson.
Sanders, a four-star recruit, is ranked as the consensus No. 43 linebacker, the No. 34 prospect in the state of California and the No. 389 overall player in the class of 2025, per On3.
Sanders comes out of Mater Dei in California. Mater Dei is one of the best high school football programs in the entire country and has produced plenty of star college football players, including Heisman Trophy-winning Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Fellow 2025 Alabama commit and four-star cornerback Chuck McDonald is teammates with Sanders.
Sanders was Alabama's seventh overall commit in the 2025 recruiting class, a class that took a massive hit with a plethora of decommitments after former Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement on Jan. 10. He's one of three linebackers in the class, joining four-star Darrell "Duke" Johnson and three-star Luke Metz––all of whom are signing their respective letters of intent on Wednesday.