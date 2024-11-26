Alabama Flips 2025 Running Back From Michigan State

BREAKING: Class of 2025 RB Jace Clarizio has Flipped his Commitment from Michigan State to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 195 RB from East Lansing, MI had been Committed to the Spartans since May



