Alabama Flips 2025 Running Back From Michigan State
The Alabama Crimson Tide continues to roll on the recruiting trail, flipping yet another commitment in the 2025 class. The Tide now has 22 commitments in a 2025 class that ranks among the nation's best.
Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, Alabama has officially flipped running back Jace Clarizio from the Michigan State Spartans where he had been committed since this May of this year.
Clarizio is the sixth ranked player in the state of Michigan, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, and is the No. 37 running back in the nation. He recently took a visit to Tuscaloosa for the Tide's home game against Mercer, and was even seen wearing Crimson Tide themed gloves for his playoff showdown with Byron Center High School this past weekend.
Standing at 6-foot, 190 lbs., Clarizio possesses both power and speed. He is able to make defenders miss in open space as well as operate between the tackles for tough yardage. He has shown versatility in his playstyle and could likely be a playmaker for the Crimson Tide.
As it stands now, Alabama holds the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation, and is still in play for some of the country's top talents. The Tide takes on Auburn at home for its final game of the season on November 30th and is expected to host several top rated prospects from the upcoming recruiting class and more.