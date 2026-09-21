Alabama Flips Commitment of 2027 In-State DL

Alabama flipped the commitment of three-star defensive lineman Kavarris Duncan from over the weekend, he confirmed in a post on social media. Duncan had originally been committed to Tulane prior to his flip to join the Crimson Tide.

It didn’t take long for the Crimson Tide to make an impression on Duncan who grew up in Alpine, Alabama and plays at Winterboro High School.

Duncan had received an offer from Alabama on Friday prior to its game against Florida State and described the news as a "dream come true."

West Virginia was the other Power Four program to show interest in Duncan earlier this month, but it wasn’t going to be able to compete with the relationship from his hometown team.

Duncan adds an extra layer of depth to the defensive line class as he is now the second player up front to commit to the Crimson Tide. Mobile, Alabama native AJ Pauley was the only other defensive lineman committed prior to Sunday.

He is also the sixth in-state player to commit to Alabama which is already one shy of matching the total from its 2026 class which brought in seven total in-state players.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

5-star - Quarterback - Elijah Haven - Baton Rouge, La.

4-star - Wide Receiver - Osani Gayles - Bradenton, Fla.

4-star - Running Back - Nigel Newkirk - Gainesville, Ga.

4-star - Quarterback - Trent Seaborn - Alabaster, Ala.

3-star - Edge - Jeremiah Beverly - Tuscaloosa, Ala.

3-star - Wide Receiver - Cedrick Simmons, Selma, Ala.

3-Star - Offensive Line - Stafford Willis - Arab, Ala.

3-star - Edge Rusher - Tyler Younger - Norcross, Ga.

3-star - Cornerback - Darrius White - Fairburn, Ga.

3-star - Running Back - Tai Phillips - Columbia, S.C.

3-star - Defensive Line - AJ Pauley - Mobile, Ala.

3-star - Kicker - Luke Cody - Lumberton, TX

3-star - Tight End - Michael Nnabuife - Baltimore, Md.

3-star - Tight End - Oakley Keegan - Liverpool, N.Y.

3-star - Defensive Lineman - Kavarris Duncan - Alpine, Ala.

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

4-star - Quarterback - Kingston Preyear - Alexander City, Ala.

4-star - Offensive Lineman - Anthony Blalock Jr. - Austintown, Ohio

4-star - Edge - Tysir Young - Middletown, De.

3-star - Cornerback - Braylen Gibbs - Knoxville, Tenn.

3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.

3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.

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