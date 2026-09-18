Three-Star DL Sets Gameday Visit for Alabama vs. Florida State

Not only will Alabama be busy trying to get payback against Florida State from last year’s contest, but it will also be in the trenches for a big recruiting weekend.

The Crimson Tide is slated to host a number of players on Saturday from its 2027 class, which now includes three-star defensive lineman Tory Clark from the class of 2028.

The Atlanta, Ga., native already has offers from five other Division I programs including Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida and Georgia.

The allure of adding a player like Clark is certainly his size and power at the point of attack which is something Alabama has emphasized entering this season.

So far the addition of larger stronger defensive linemen has proven to be a big plus for Kane Wommack’s defense.

Last week during its 45-17 win over Kentucky, the Alabama front showed out on the road helping pitch a shutout in the second half. It excelled stifling the Wildcat’s run game, holding the opposing offense to 63 yards with an average of 2 yards per carry.

The defense also had two sacks on the day with two coming from USC transfer defensive lineman Devan Thompkins and a grand total of six tackles for loss.

Despite having a leaner 2027 class than years past, Alabama is continuing to stay in the mix for a few key prospects while simultaneously building depth for 2028.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

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