Alabama Football Adds JUCO Defensive Lineman to Class of 2025
National Early Signing Day for college football is on Wednesday and the Alabama Crimson Tide is taking full advantage, announcing numerous signings throughout the morning.
Defensive lineman Steve Mboumoua out of Southwest Mississippi Community College has officially put pen to paper and become a member of Alabama's Class of 2025.
Mboumoua was originally a member of the Crimson Tide's Class of 2024, but ended up enrolling in junior college due to a credits conflict dating back to his time in high school in Canada.
The 6-foot-4, 290 pound defender stayed locked in with Alabama and was considered one of the top JUCO prospects in the current cycle. Mboumoua kept his commitment to the Crimson Tide despite schools like Florida, LSU and USC pushing hard for his services.
He gained 30 pounds and gained a deeper understanding of the english language as the French Canadian prepared for his transition from junior college to Alabama.
Mboumoua is one of two defensive linemen in the Crimson Tide's Class of 2025 as he joins London Simmons, also out of Mississippi.
He recorded 38 total tackles, with five sacks and two fumble recoveries this fall for Southwest Mississippi Community College and will be looking to make an impact in a defensive line room that is losing Tim Keenan, Tim Smith and others this offseason.
“The JUCO route was a little bit hard,” Mboumoua told BamaOnline in November. “But I worked really hard there. I’m focused on my finals, and then I will take another step to Bama. They might go to the playoffs; I’m kind of happy to see the playoff vibes and see what’s going on. I’m just excited. It took me one year, but it is what is. Sometimes you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. I went to JUCO, and did what I had to do. I played United States ball, so I’m just ready to compete at a high level.”