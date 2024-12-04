Bama Central

Alabama Football Signs DL London Simmons to 2025 Class

One of the top players in Mississippi joins Kalen DeBoer's first full recruiting class with the Crimson Tide.

London Simmons
London Simmons / @londonsimmons51 on X

Alabama has signed another member of Kalen DeBoer's first full recruiting class as Crimson Tide head coach. Defensive lineman London Simmons made it official on Wednesday for Early Signing Day.

Simmons is a consesnsus three-star prospect out of Hartfield Academy in Flowood, Mississippi. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds and was primarily recruited by Crimson Tide defensive line coach Freddie Roach.

The defensive lineman was offered by Alabama in April and committed to the Crimson Tide just two days after his official visit to Tuscaloosa back in June. He chose Alabama over North Carolina State and Arkansas.

Over his three-year varsity career at Hartfield Academy, Simmons has 229 total tackles including 67 for loss and 34 sacks. His team won back-to-back MAIS 6A state championships, including a 19-14 win over Jackson Prep in this year's state championship game.

Simmons is one of three defensive line commitments in Alabama's 2025 class.

As it stands now, Alabama holds the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation, and is still in play for some of the country's top talents.

