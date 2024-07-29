Alabama Football Loses Second Commitment to Auburn in Short Order
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program faced another recruiting setback on Monday as Southside Selma athlete Derick Smith announced his intentions of flipping his commitment from Alabama to Auburn according to On3Sports.
Smith committed to the Crimson Tide in March, likely to play defensive back for Alabama. On Monday he announced his flip to Auburn, likely to play wide receiver. He's the second prospect in the Class of 2025 to flip from Alabama to Auburn in the span of two days, joining defensive lineman Antonio Coleman out of Saraland High School.
The Crimson Tide is now left with 21 commitments in its Class of 2025 and has two defensive backs after Smith's departure. The 6-foot-1 185 pound athlete is considered a 4-star prospect, the No. 2 athlete and the No. 3 player in the state of Alabama according to the 247Sports Composite.
He recorded 46 receptions for 1,487 yards and 14 touchdowns while also rushing 65 times for 1,036 yards and nine more scores as a junior. On the defensive side of the ball, Smith totaled 74 tackles, including 15 for loss, and 11 sacks.
Alabama still maintains its status with the No. 2 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle despite the recent decommitments.