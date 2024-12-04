Alabama Football Officially Signs Class of 2025 OT Micah DeBose
The first recruiting class of Kalen DeBoer's tenure as the Alabama Crimson Tide football coach got a boost along the offensive line Wednesday. In-state product Micah DeBose, coming to the Capstone by way of Theodore High School following a transfer from Vigor, officially signed as part of the early signing period.
DeBose goes 6'5" and 315 pounds and committed to the Crimson Tide while on an official visit in late June. He was previously a Georgia commit, but decommitted from the Bulldogs last December, almost exactly a year ago. He played one season- his senior year- at Theodore, as one of the top class of 2025 talents in the state of Alabama.
He was originally a recruit of Nick Saban and the legendary former Crimson Tide head coach's staff, but the program reaffirmed its interest in him after DeBoer took the reins. DeBose will now be under the tutelage of offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, whom DeBoer added to his staff last offseason, and brings plenty of raw talent to the equation. Despite playing tackle, it is likely his size and skill would allow him to be even more versatile at the college level.
As the offers go, DeBose was not at all short on major interest from big-time schools all across college football. In the SEC alone, where he will make his collegiate home, he held offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and others. He was also offered by the likes of Ohio State, Penn State, Florida State, Michigan and more.
As it stands now, Alabama holds the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation, and is still in play for some of the country's top talents.
4-Star wide receiver Derek Meadows recently decommitted from the LSU Tigers in November and is reportedly being pursued heavily by Alabama. Michigan is in the mix for the wideout as well, but On3's Steve Wiltfong made his official prediction for the Tide.
Stay locked in to Alabama Crimson Tide on SI for all things Bama news, and check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker to keep up with the 2025 class and more.