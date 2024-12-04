Alabama Officially Inks 4-Star Tight End Kaleb Edwards
The Alabama Crimson Tide officially locked in another member of the 2025 recruiting class, signing 4-Star tight end Kaleb Edwards.
Edwards out of Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills, Calif. is listed at 6-foot-6 240 pounds and is considered the No. 8 tight end and the No. 14 prospect in the state of California in the Class of 2025 according to the 247Sports Composite.
He held offers from nearly 20 division one programs and ultimately chose the Crimson Tide over the likes of Michigan, Miami, Texas, Auburn and more.
Edwards has been linked to head coach Kalen DeBoer since his time at Washington where he was recruited originally, receiving an offer from current Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan in January 2023.
As a junior at El Dorado, Edwards hauled in an impressive 44 receptions for over 800 yards and seven touchdowns. He added another solid stat line as a sophomore, finishing the 2022 season with 27 receptions for just over 600 yards.
As it stands now, Alabama holds the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation, and is still in play for some of the country's top talents.
4-Star wide receiver Derek Meadows recently decommitted from the LSU Tigers in November and is reportedly being pursued heavily by Alabama. Michigan is in the mix for the wideout as well, but On3's Steve Wiltfong made his official prediction for the Tide.
