Alabama Preparing for Major Basketball Recruiting Weekend
Alabama basketball has already begun shaping its 2026 recruiting class, landing two commitments in as many weeks and welcoming three very highly touted prospects to campus for official visits.
Since the start of September, the Crimson Tide has added 4-Star prospects Tarris Bouie and Chris Washington, Jr. to the class and brought in 5-Stars Caleb Holt and Dylan Mingo, as well as 4-Star Jaxon Richardson for visits.
This week, Nate Oats and the Alabama basketball staff received some more good news as the Tide lined up three more official visitors for the upcoming September 20 weekend.
4-Star prospects and twin brothers Darius and Adonis Ratliff are expected to make the trip to Tuscaloosa, according to Dushawn London of 247Sports. The dynamic duo both stand at 6-foot-11, 190 lbs. and are dominant big men for Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York.
Alabama is also set to welcome another 4-Star prospect, small forward Cole Cloer, this week for a visit. The highly ranked prospect from IMG Academy in Florida was originally expected to be in Tuscaloosa on October 18, but has now moved up his visit, according to Joe Tipton of On3.
Cloer is an athletic, 6-foot-7, 190 lb. forward with the ability to dominate from beyond the arc. He hails from Greensboro, North Carolina originally, but transferred to the well known IMG Academy ahead of his senior season.
In three years with Caldwell Academy in the Tar Heel State, Cloer shot 40 percent from three point land, and was 58 percent from the field. He averaged just over 20 points per game to go along with 7.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
As of now, the Crimson Tide holds just two commitments in the 2026 class, but could be looking at a quick surge up recruiting boards if Oats and his staff are able to add some of their recent visitors to the group.
Alabama Basketball Visitors
September 5
- 4-Star CG Ikenna Alozie, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Dream City Christian School (Glendale, Arizona)
September 12-13
- 5-Star SF Caleb Holt, 6-foot-5, 200 lbs. - Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) - originally from Huntsville, Alabama
- 5-Star PG Dylan Mingo, 6-foot-5, 190 lbs. - Long Island Lutheran (Glen Head, New York)
- 4-Star SF Jaxon Richardson, 6-foot-6, 200 lbs. - Columbus High School (Miami, Florida)
September 16-19
- 4-Star SF Cole Cloer, 6-foot-7, 190 lbs. - IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
- 4-Star PF Darius Ratliff, 6-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, New York)
- 4-Star PF Adonis Ratliff, 6-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, New York)
October 18
- 4-Star SF Colben Landrew, 6-foot-6, 205 lbs. - Wheeler High School (Marietta, Georgia)
2026 Alabama Basketball Commits
- 4-Star SF Chris Washington, Jr., 6-foot-9, 195 lbs. - Murfreesboro, Tennessee (Committed 09/08/2025)
- 4-Star SF Tarris Bouie, 6-foot-6, 170 lbs. - Geneva, Ohio (Committed 09/10/2025)