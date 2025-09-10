Alabama to Host 5-Star Guard Dylan Wingo for Official Visit
Nate Oats and the Alabama basketball staff have put together an incredibly strong week on the recruiting trail, adding two top 2026 prospects to the Crimson Tide's commitment list in as many days.
In addition to the commitments this week, Alabama also lined up an incredibly important visitor for the coming weekend of September 13.
5-Star combo guard Dylan Mingo from Long Island Lutheran in New York is set to make the trip to Tuscaloosa, according to Joe Tipton of On3. He will join fellow 5-Star Caleb Holt, as well as 4-Star small forward Jaxon Richardson.
Mingo is the No. 2 ranked combo guard in the nation and the No. 1 ranked player overall in New York, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Outside of his time with Blair Academy, he has also suited up in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) for the PSA Cardinals.
Mingo is a dynamic guard with the ability to operate efficiently with the ball in his hands. He has strong ball handling skills, and is disruptive on the defensive end as well, using his 6-foot-5, 190 lb. frame to bully smaller guards.
While there are many upsides to his game, the lengthy guard does struggle a bit with his shooting from beyond the arc, which is a cornerstone of the Oats system. If Mingo can develop his shot just a bit further, and become more consistent in the process, he could very well turn into a dominant player for the Tide if he were to commit.
Is Alabama Shifting its Focus in the 2026 Class?
Shortly after the announcement of Mingo's upcoming visit, Alabama basketball received more news regarding one of the top players in the 2026 class, Derron Rippey, Jr.
The 5-Star point guard, who was expected to be a part of the group visiting Tuscaloosa on September 13, is no longer going to be in town this weekend, according to Joe Tipton of On3.
Rippey, Jr. is ranked as the No. 1 point guard in the nation and the No. 11 overall prospect in the class, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He suits up for Blair Academy in New Jersey which is widely regarded as one of the top high school basketball programs in the nation.
He has already taken two official visits this year, North Carolina and Miami in August, and is expected to make many more throughout the fall. Rippey, Jr. is set to head to Texas (Sept. 19), Syracuse (Sept. 26), Kentucky (Oct. 3), Duke (Oct. 21), Tennessee (Oct. 25) and NC State (Nov. 7).
Despite potentially missing out on the visit from Rippey, Jr., Alabama is still bringing in three very highly touted prospects, and could potentially be in store for even more commitments following September 12 weekend. Both of the Tide's latest additions to the 2026 class, Chris Washington, Jr. and Tarris Bouie, were in town on September 6 and committed just days later.
2026 Alabama Basketball Commits
- 4-Star SF Chris Washington, Jr., 6-foot-9, 195 lbs. - Murfreesboro, Tennessee (Committed 09/08/2025)
- 4-Star SF Tarris Bouie, 6-foot-6, 170 lbs. - Geneva, Ohio (Committed 09/10/2025)