Alabama Women's Hoops Signs 2025 Talent
The Alabama women's basketball team officially signed Tianna Chambers, a 6-foot-1 guard from Aurora, Colorado, this week.
Chambers is ranked as the No. 94 player in ESPN's top-100 rankings, and is the first member of Alabama's 2025 recruiting class to sign. She plays for Cherry Creek High School, and also suited up this past year for Nike EYBL U17 league. As a two sport athlete, also playing soccer, Chambers has a unique combination of athleticism that gives her the ability to work through defenses in more ways than one.
Chambers committed to the Crimson Tide in July, and has remained in contact with head coach Kristy Curry since. The Aurora, Colorado product took to social media in September to share photos from a home visit in which Curry took the trip out west to see her at home.
Curry spoke on the signing, saying, "Tianna is a versatile perimeter player with size who can score in multiple ways and is a gifted defender. She will have an immediate impact because she fits into our system on both ends of the floor."
As of now, Alabama holds the 10th ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to ESPN. The Tide has one of just three classes that holds commitments from at least four top-100 talents.