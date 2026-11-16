Alabama's Director of Recruiting Departs for NC State to Become New GM

Alabama will be in the hunt for a new recuiting lead.

The Crimson Tide's director of recruiting, Jatavis Sanders, has agreed to join Phillip Rivers' staff at NC State as the new general manager, which was confirmed by the program on Monday.

"I'm excited that Jatavis is going to be our general manager," Rivers said in the team's press release. "He's gained great experience and knowledge throughout his career and knows how to navigate what college football is today. I'm excited for u to work together every day and be united in our vision to pursue victory one day at a time."

Sanders originally joined Alabama back in 2024 as Kalen DeBoer hired him as the program's director of recruiting strategy. In his role, Sanders was the primary point of contact between Alabama and high school coaches as he built relationships with schools, players and parents throughout the nation.

Also within his responsibilities was the maintenance of the program's recruiting board that proved to pay dividends the previous two seasons where the Crimson Tide landed back to back top five classes. Alabama is currently flourishing from the efforts of Sanders in the form of players such as Xavier Griffin, EJ Crowell and Keelon Russell all making major impacts from his tenure.

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However, Sanders isn't just leaving Alabama for anywhere. In reality he's going home.

Sanders played for the Wolfpack from 1999 to 2000 in the same quarterback room as Rivers before transferring to East Tennessee State, where he earned his bachelors degree in 2003. He also later served as the program's director of scouting and director of recruiting from 2022-23 before departing for the Crimson Tide.

"This is such an amazing opportunity and blessing for me and my family to return to NC State," Sanders said. "I will work hard to make an impact on the guys in the building and help build a championship-caliber team and culture alongside my former teammate, Phillip Rivers, who has a clear vision for this program. I'm grateful to Boo Corrigan for having the trust and confidence in me for this role and I'm excited to get to work."

Heading back to NC State will bring a different set of challenges for Sanders who wil look to reenergize the program alongside his former teammate as it builds toward 2027.

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