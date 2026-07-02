Four-Star In-State Defensive Back Feels 'At Home' at Alabama

CJ Craig-James is one of the top players in the state of Alabama in the 2028 recruiting cycle. The Parker (Birmingham) safety prospect has garnered 45 offers all around the country, but Alabama is one that is standing out early.

He discussed the Crimson Tide with Alabama on SI recently.

​It all starts with Craig-James' dad, who has been telling him stories about the Alabama teams of the past.

“I know about the ‘92 Championship when the ‘Deuce got loose’ because my dad always says that phrase.”

He has been to Tuscaloosa a few different times, and being around the program has helped elevate the Crimson Tide’s chances with him.

“I love the campus and the facilities," Craig-James said. "It gives that at-home feeling. I love the tradition. When you step into Bryant-Denny Stadium, you instantly feel greatness. It makes you feel like a winner.”

Alabama defensive backs coach Mo Linguist is one of the best recruiters in the country. He has made Craig-James feel special, which has also positioned Alabama where they are in his recruitment.

“My relationship with Coach Mo started way before I even had a Bama offer; he believed in me back then. That’s what makes it special.”

Since the contact period opened up a few weeks ago, either Linguist, assistant Jason Jones or assistant coach Freddie Roach have reached out to Craig-James on almost a daily basis.

The defensive back is planning on announcing a top 12 soon. Some schools that he is also very high on are Miami, Notre Dame, Texas, Georgia, Clemson, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt.

He is all but confirmed to be at Alabama for the Florida State game in the fall.

There has been a lot of concern around Alabama not landing a top ten player in the state of Alabama in the class of 2027. The Crimson Tide has addressed this by going after the state’s 2028 class, which I believe to be much better, very hard.

More Recruiting News

Another 2028 four-star that is high on the Tide is CT Foster from IMG Academy. He recently spoke with Alabama on SI, and more can be read about him by clicking here.

Alabama is also aggressively pursuing the state’s second-ranked player (per Rivals rankings), Nehemiah McCary. The four-star linebacker could be one of the biggest in-state recruiting wins on the defensive side of the ball for Alabama if the Crimson Tide lands him.

Another 2028 in-state product that Alabama is pursuing is Kingston Preyear. Preyear recently announced a top three of Alabama, Florida and Vanderbilt. He is set to make his commitment on July 10th. If he does decide on the Crimson Tide, he will become the second quarterback in its 2028 class.

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