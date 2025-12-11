5-Star Alabama Commit Closes Varsity Career with National Championship Win

5-Star safety Jireh Edwards from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland became the fifth Crimson Tide signee to close out their varsity football career with a championship this week, but did so in a slightly different fashion than his four future teammates.

While quarterbacks Tayden Kaawa, Jett Thomalla and Trent Seaborn (2027), as well as running back Ezavier Crowell, all lead their teams to state title wins, Edwards and the St. Frances Panthers competed in the first ever Overtime National Championship, defeating the Corner Canyon Chargers from Draper, Utah, 37-20.

ST. FRANCES ARE THE FIRST EVER OVERTIME NATIONAL CHAMPS 🏆



THEY DEFEAT CORNER CANYON 20-37 pic.twitter.com/btifuA1VyA — Overtime (@overtime) December 11, 2025

Both programs entered December 10's matchup as top-25 ranked teams in the nation, according to MaxPreps, with St. Frances checking in at No. 2 and Corner Canyon at No. 23. While the final 17 point margin may not exactly reflect it, the Panthers put together a dominant performance from start to finish, jumping out to a 28-0 lead before Corner Canyon ever found the endzone.

The 5-Star Crimson Tide commit helped his defense put together a suffocating performance, holding the opposing offense to a negative rushing total by halftime, according to Sean Walker of KSL.

The second half was much of the same story for Corner Canyon.

St. Frances, after extending its lead to 28-0 early in the third quarter, did allow a touchdown to make the score 28-7, but then ran the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown, keeping any hint of a comeback at bay.

Edwards' best play of the night came in the fourth quarter as Corner Canyon was backed up deep in its own territory. The Chargers attempted a screen pass inside their own endzone, but the Crimson Tide commit snuffed it out and brought the receiver down for a safety, giving his team its final points of the game.

Edwards is one of 21 players that have already signed their letters of intent with Alabama this fall, and is expected to be an early enrollee. He finishes his high school football career as the No. 3 ranked safety, and the No. 32 overall prospect in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

Crimson Tide Commits Still in Action

LB Xavier Griffin and EDGE Jamarion Matthews - Gainesville High School (Gainesville, Georgia)

Gainesville is set to take on 11-2 Rome High School for a chance to advance to the Georgia 5A state title game on December 15. In the Red Elephant's last matchup, a 40-32 win over Langston Hughes High School, Griffin and Matthews combined for a whopping 27 tackles, 2.0 TFL's, a sack and a pass deflection.

OL Chris Booker - Hapeville Charter School (Atlanta, Georgia)

Booker and the Hapeville Charter Hornets are facing off against undefeated Carver High School for the Georgia 2A state title on December 16. The 4-Star Crimson Tide commit has helped his team to an impressive 10-4 season, and now has the chance to take home the school's second ever state championship.

