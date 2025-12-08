Two Crimson Tide Commits Take Home State Titles

High school football in the state of Alabama has officially come to a close, and with it, two Crimson Tide commits are now state champions. While there are still a few other commits fighting to keep their seasons alive, these two future Alabama stars have already closed out their seasons with memorable finishes.

Take a look at how each of them helped their teams take home a victory this past week.

RB Ezavier Crowell - Jackson High School (Jackson, Alabama)

Jackson (13-2) 52, Anniston (14-1) 0

Alabama 5 ⭐️ RB signee Ezavier Crowell rushed for 304 yards and 5 touchdowns off 25 carries today to win the Alabama 4A State Championship 🏆



The No. 2 RB in the 2026 Class had 11 carries for 149 yards and 3 touchdowns in the FIRST HALF of the game 🤯



One of the Crimson Tide's most impressive signees of the 2026 class completed his path through Alabama 4A High School football this past week, helping Jackson secure its second straight state championship with a 52-0 dismantling of Anniston.

Crowell put together his third 300+ yard game of the season, and second of the playoffs, finishing with 25 carries for 308 yards and five scores. He showed off every aspect of his game in the win, breaking long runs down the sideline, and bowling over defenders for tough yardage inside.

Through Jackson's 15 games, the 5-Star back compiled an incredible 2,632 yards with 35 touchdowns, all while averaging over 12 yards per rush. His worst game of the season, a 71 yard outing in the second round of the playoffs, still saw Crowell finish with an incredible four scores.

While he enters a talented running back room that features several other players that were very highly touted as recruits, the Alabama native looks to be cut from a different cloth than the typical running back, and could very well find himself on the field early next season.

2027 QB Trent Seaborn - Thompson High School (Alabaster, Alabama)

Thompson (11-3) 48, Opelika (10-4) 10

Alabama commit Trent Seaborn connects with Pryce Lewis on 4th & 6 for the deep ball TD for Thompson (AL) 🔥🏈



The 4-Star 2027 signal caller led Thompson to its third state title in the last four seasons, dominating Opelika High School by a score of 48-10. The game was never in question as Seaborn and the Warriors struck early and often, jumping out to a 34 point lead before Opelika managed to put any points on the board.

The future Crimson Tide quarterback finished 16-of-27 for 259 yards with three touchdowns. He was able to spread the ball around all afternoon, finishing the game with three wideouts with four or more receptions each, and was even able to show off his rushing ability a bit, picking up over 30 yards on just two attempts.

As a junior this season for Thompson, Seaborn continued to look like one of the top signal callers in the entire state, finishing the year with 3,692 passing yards with 35 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. He also added just over 100 yards on the ground, as well as five more scores.

Though the 4-Star prospect has a ways to go before he steps foot on campus, he has already shown many elite traits and looks poised to eventually take over as the leader for the Crimson Tide.

Crimson Tide Commits Still in Action

LB Xavier Griffin and EDGE Jamarion Matthews - Gainesville High School (Gainesville, Georgia)

Gainesville is set to take on 11-2 Rome High School for a chance to advance to the Georgia 5A state title game on December 15. In the Red Elephant's last matchup, a 40-32 win over Langston Hughes High School, Griffin and Matthews combined for a whopping 27 tackles, 2.0 TFL's, a sack and a pass deflection.

OL Chris Booker - Hapeville Charter School (Atlanta, Georgia)

Booker and the Hapeville Charter Hornets are facing off against undefeated Carver High School for the Georgia 2A state title on December 16. The 4-Star Crimson Tide commit has helped his team to an impressive 10-4 season, and now has the chance to take home the school's second ever state championship.

S Jireh Edwards - St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Maryland)

Edwards and St. Frances are set to compete in a first of its kind high school national championship game on December 10. The Panthers were originally scheduled to play against fellow nationally renowned program IMG Academy, but scheduling conflicts have instead placed Corner Canyon out of Draper, Utah in the game. The matchup will be aired on ESPN2 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

