Kalen DeBoer Highlights New Signee Keelon Russell, "There's a Swagger About Him"
The Alabama Crimson Tide signed over twenty prospects in the 2025 class on the opening day of the early signing period, but the player that could be the most impactful of the group is none other than 5-Star quarterback Keelon Russell.
Russell flipped his commitment from SMU to the Crimson Tide in June of this year, right in the middle of head coach Kalen DeBoer's first summer in Tuscaloosa. He has been a marquee piece the 2025 recruiting class which now appears to have a chance at the No. 1 spot by the end of the offseason.
The Alabama coach was asked about the electrifying signal caller during his press conference on Wednesday, and he took the opportunity to not only praise Russell's incredible skill set, but highlight his personality and off the field traits as well.
DeBoer said, "Keelon, it’s really cool when you think about the recruiting process with him because you continue to think of it as there’s eyes that we have and feelings that we have when you watch the film that are one thing and it jumps out at you, but I think there’s other details that we saw on the film that when we saw him in person were verified when the coaching staff went out in the spring to see him," he continued, "It's like 'Wow this guy is what we think’ and these little nuances that we think are special, definitely are."
"You can see that as the summer went along everyone else started to see that as well. Now you see the production this fall it's on another level. Then there’s the leadership piece and the personality just there’s a swagger about him, a confidence about him."
DeBoer went on to explain Russell's role in keeping the nation's No. 2 ranked recruiting class together, saying, "He’s helped become a major part of bringing and keeping this class together, which is what you want out of any leader especially these key guys, especially your quarterback."
This season as a senior at Duncanville High School, Russell has thrown for just over 3,600 yards while completing over 70 percent of his throws. He has a whopping 52 touchdowns through the air and has also attacked defenses with his legs, compiling 252 rushing yards and two scores this season.