Top Ranked 2027 OT Jake Hildebrand Opens Up on A-Day Visit
Alabama's A-Day practice went off without a hitch on Saturday as Tide fans got their first glimpse of the 2025 team ahead of what is shaping up to be a very intriguing year two for Kalen DeBoer. While the main stories of the day revolved around what was seen on the field, the Tide also made massive strides off of it.
DeBoer and his staff welcomed dozens of potential prospects for campus visits, ranging from top names in the 2026 class, all the way to one of the most highly rated 2027 talents in the entire nation.
Jake Hildebrand, a 6-foot-6, 285 lb. offensive tackle prospect from Chandler, Arizona made his first trip to Tuscaloosa this weekend. He is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 1 player at his position in the nation and the No. 21 overall prospect.
He spoke with Alabama Crimson Tide on SI about his experience in Tuscaloosa.
"My biggest takeaway from A-Day was how it felt inside the stadium," Hildebrand said. He explained how, although attendance was less than a Saturday in the fall, it gave him an idea of what to expect.
The Arizona native also spoke on the coaching staff, saying, "I feel like the relationship with the coaching staff got better this weekend. I was able to meet coach [Chris Kapilovic] and see how his coaching is and I really loved it."
"I got to see coach Deboer as well and meet with him in person, and he is the kind of head coach I'm looking for in my recruitment," Hildebrand explained.
He dove into the details of his visit, sharing that he immediately felt right at home in Tuscaloosa. He said, "My visit to Tuscaloosa was different than other places because once I got there, it felt like home."
"When it was time to go to the airport, I really didn't want to because of how amazing the University, coaches, staff, students and players are," Hildebrand shared.
The Crimson Tide holds two commitments in the 2027 recruiting class currently, and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 3 team in the nation. While there is still plenty of time until players make final decisions, it appears as if the Tide is off to a good start with one of the premier prospects of the class.
2027 Commitments
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)