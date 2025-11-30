Alabama Adds JUCO Offensive Lineman to 2026 Recruiting Class
Less than 24 hours after taking down rival Auburn on the road in the 90th edition of the annual Iron Bowl game, Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide staff received some excellent news on the recruiting trail as Alabama added another commitment to the 2026 class.
JUCO offensive line prospect Tyrell Miller from College of San Mateo in California is the latest member of the Tide's 2026 class, becoming the 24th prospect to make his Alabama pledge official.
He took to social media to share the news.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 305 lbs., Miller is a physically impressive prospect that fits right in line with what the Crimson Tide staff has recruited at the position recently. He originally hails from James Logan High School in Union City, California, but transferred to Archbishop Riordan in San Francisco as a junior.
This season, as a sophomore for College of San Mateo, he's helped lead the Bulldogs to an impressive 10-1 record with just one game remaining against Modesto Junior College for the Northern California Football Regional Finals.
While Miller is certainly a late addition to the class, he is a necessary one as the Tide recently lost out on a commitment from 4-Star Sam Utu, who announced his decommitment earlier this week on November 24.
With the addition of the impressive JUCO prospect, Alabama is back up to 24 commitments in the class, four of which are offensive linemen. While there is still time to add even more talent, the Tide has seemingly secured a very strong class with many players expected to utilize the early signing period once it opens on December 3.
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
- OT Jared Doughty, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 10/05/2025)
- EDGE Corey Howard, 6-foot-6, 245 lbs. - Valdosta, Georgia (Committed 10/19/2025)
- OL Tyrell Miller, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - College of San Mateo (Committed 11/29/2025)