What Ryquan Butler's Commitment Shows About Alabama's In-State Recruiting
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Alabama football's 2027 recruiting class is smaller overall with just 13 players currently committed and of those 13, only four are from the state of Alabama, leading some to be concerned about the in-state recruiting by Kalen DeBoer and his staff.
However, the Crimson Tide picked up its first in-state commitment in the 2028 class on Tuesday from Loachapoka linebacker Ryquan Butler, who announced his commitment in a social media post.
"Blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Alabama," Butler said in the post. "Very blessed to be in this position."
Butler is not currently ranked by 247 or Rivals, but he recently had strong camp performances and has received offers from SEC programs like Tennessee, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. He worked out at Alabama in early June and received an offer from the Crimson Tide on June 1. Butler is the second linebacker commit in the Tide's 2028 class.
The linebacker is from Notasulga, Alabama, which is about 150 miles southeast of Tuscaloosa, and Butler's commitment shows that the reach of the Crimson Tide still has strong roots throughout the state of Alabama.
DeBoer had never coached in the South prior to earning the head coach job at Alabama, but throughout his first three years in Tuscaloosa, he and his staff have proven they have what it takes to recruit against the best in the state and around the region.
There are currently 11 players from the state of Alabama in the Rivals300 for the class of 2028, and the Tide is in the mix for most of those players including guys like wide receiver CJ Craig-James out of Parker High School in Birmingham and quarterback Kingston Preyear out of Benjamin Russell in Alexander City among several others.
With over a year until the 2028 class will put pen to pater, there is still a long way to go in creating the class overall, but Butler creates an in-state cornerstone to build the class upon. Alabama has the No. 1 2028 recruiting class according to 247.
Alabama Football 2028 Commits
- CB Braylen Gibbs- Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, TN)
- QB Charles Scott Jr.- Huguenot (Richmond, VA
- LB Dustin Henry- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD
- LB Ryquan Butler- Loachapoka (Notasulga, AL)
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_