2025 NCAA Softball Tournament Hosting Predictions
Selection Sunday is less than two weeks away for the 2025 college softball season where the 64 teams with a shot at a Women's College World Series will be announced on May 11 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN
There are 31 automatic bids for conference tournament champions and 33 at-large teams across the 16 regionals. The top-16 seeds will get to host regionals with the top-eight seeds also able to host super regionals if advancing to that round.
The SEC is expected to have 14 of its 15 softball programs in the 64-team field, including multiple regional hosts.
There are a variety of factors the selection committee looks at beyond just a team's record including RPI, strength of schedule, non-conference strength of schedule, quality wins (against top-10, top-25 and top-50 RPI teams) and bad losses (against teams below 100 in the RPI.)
Quad 1 games include home games against 1-25 in the RPI, neutral site games vs. 1-40 and road games against teams ranked 1-60 in RPI. Ranking in national polls is not a factor used in NCAA seeding (see No. 1 Minnesota in 2017 not hosting a regional), but I am including it as a reference point to show how the voters and coaches view each team.
Sometimes a team can have a really good overall record but not great metric and vice versa. This is still very flexible and ever-changing with the remaining games over the next 1.5 weeks. All that to say, here are BamaCentral's projections for the top-16 seeds and regional hosts for the 2025 NCAA Tournament heading into the final week of the regular season.
1. Texas A&M (41-8, 14-6 SEC)
RPI: 1
USA Softball Top-25 ranking: 4
SOS: 8
Non-con SOS: 6
Quad 1 record: 15-7
2. Oklahoma (42-5, 16-5 SEC)
RPI: 3
USA Softball Top-25 ranking: 1
SOS: 25
Non-con SOS: 184
Quad 1 record: 15-4
3. Florida (41-12, 12-9 SEC)
RPI: 2
USA Softball Top-25 ranking: 7
SOS: 1
Non-con SOS: 10
Quad 1 record: 13-11
4. Tennessee (39-11, 14-7 SEC)
RPI: 10
USA Softball Top-25 ranking: 2
SOS: 4
Non-con SOS: 26
Quad 1 record: 15-11
5. UCLA (45-7, 15-3 Big Ten)
RPI: 4
USA Softball Top-25 ranking: 8
SOS: 16
Non-con SOS: 38
Quad 1 record: 8-5
6. Texas (42-9, 13-8 SEC)
RPI: 8
USA Softball Top-25 ranking: 5
SOS: 17
Non-con SOS: 113
Quad 1 record: 15-9
7. Florida State (42-7, 16-2 ACC)
RPI: 7
USA Softball Top-25 ranking: 9
SOS: 21
Non-con SOS: 8
Quad 1 record: 7-5
8. Arkansas (36-10, 12-9 SEC)
RPI: 6
USA Softball Top-25 ranking: 6
SOS: 5
Non-con SOS: 76
Quad 1 record: 9-10
9. South Carolina (37-13, 11-10 SEC)
RPI: 9
USA Softball Top-25 ranking: 12
SOS: 6
Non-con SOS: 17
Quad 1 record: 14-12
10. LSU (39-11, 11-10 SEC)
RPI: 5
USA Softball Top-25 ranking: 10
SOS: 9
Non-con SOS: 33
Quad 1 record: 11-10
11. Oregon (44-5, 17-2 Big Ten)
RPI: 13
USA Softball Top-25 ranking: 3
SOS: 59
Non-con SOS: 157
Quad 1 record: 5-1
12. Arizona (40-10, 14-7 Big 12)
RPI: 11
USA Softball Top-25 ranking: 13
SOS: 31
Non-con SOS: 21
Quad 1 record: 7-4
13. Alabama (35-18, 11-10 SEC)
RPI: 15
USA Softball Top-25 ranking: 14
SOS: 7
Non-con SOS: 24
Quad 1 record: 10-15
14. Duke (37-15, 16-8 ACC)
RPI: 12
USA Softball Top-25 ranking: 20
SOS: 10
Non-con SOS: 1
Quad 1 record: 6-9
15. Clemson (41-12, 19-5 ACC)
RPI: 14
USA Softball Top-25 ranking: 16
SOS: 27
Non-con SOS: 50
Quad 1 record: 7-6
16. Texas Tech (40-11, 18-3 Big 12)
RPI: 20
USA Softball Top-25 ranking: 11
SOS: 50
Non-con SOS: 47
Quad 1 record: 7-8