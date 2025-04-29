Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Week 12
Alabama softball is coming off its first sweep of the season after beating Missouri over the weekend. The Crimson Tide (35-18, 11-10 SEC) is now above .500 in SEC play for the first time since April 13, 2024.
After the sweep, Alabama has continued its climb in the polls, moving up to No. 14 in the USA Softball poll and being ranked as high as No. 13 by Softball America. The Crimson Tide has wins over No. 1, 4, 7, 10, 15, 18, 21 and 24 in this week's ranking.
Alabama will end the regular season this Thurday-Saturday with a huge series at No. 12 South Carolina that will have big implications for both SEC tournament and NCAA tournament seeding.
The Crimson Tide is currently No. 17 in the RPI, and the road trip to South Carolina is another opportunity to add some quality wins to its resumé.
Here is this week's full top-25:
USA Softball Top-25 Poll Week 12
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, conference record, overall record, points received)
1. Oklahoma (21) SEC (16-5) 42-5 621
2. Tennessee (3) SEC (14-7) 39-11 573
3. Oregon (1) Big Ten (17-2) 44-5 550
4. Texas A&M SEC (14-6) 41-8 539
5. Texas SEC (13-8) 42-9 526
6. Arkansas SEC (12-9) 36-10 518
7. Florida SEC (12-8) 41-11 465
8. UCLA Big Ten (15-3) 44-7 458
9. Florida State ACC (16-2) 42-7 442
10. LSU SEC (10-10) 38-11 402
11. Texas Tech Big 12 (18-3) 39-11 374
12. South Carolina SEC (11-10) 36-13 312
13. Arizona Big 12 (14-7) 40-10 309
14. Alabama SEC (11-10) 35-18 295
15. Virginia Tech ACC (17-4) 39-8 283
16. Clemson ACC (19-5) 41-12 267
17. Stanford ACC (13-8) 35-10 228
18. Mississippi State SEC (11-10) 35-15 204
19. Ole Miss SEC (10-11) 34-14 161
20. Duke ACC (16-8) 37-15 157
T21. Nebraska Big Ten (14-5) 35-12 129
T21. Ohio State Big Ten (14-5) 41-10-1 129
23. Oklahoma State Big 12 (10-9) 29-17 49
T24. Georgia SEC (6-14) 29-17 37
T24. Grand Canyon WAC (18-2) 40-6 37
Others receiving votes:Auburn (16), Florida Atlantic (14), Virginia (14), Liberty (13), Iowa State (3)