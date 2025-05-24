Alabama Softball Eliminated in Supers with Blowout Loss to Oklahoma
After containing the Oklahoma offense in four previous games this season, the Sooner bats exploded on Saturday on the way to a 13-2 run-rule victory that ended Alabama's 2025 season.
No. 2 Oklahoma scored the first run of the game in the top of the second inning. No. 15 Alabama had the chance to respond in the bottom half of the frame after a one-out double by Salen Hawkins and walk from Marlie Giles had two on with one out. But Oklahoma starter Kierston Deal was able to strike out the next two batters to keep the Crimson Tide off the board.
Things really fell apart from there. The Sooners sent 12 batters to the plate and scored eight runs in the top of the third inning, running through three different Alabama pitchers to put the game out of reach before Alabama's starting lineup even got a second plate appearance.
Alabama had rallied to get the game out of run-rule territory heading into the fifth, but Ella Parker, Gabby Garcia and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas hit home runs to kill any hopes of a Crimson Tide rally.
Catelyn Riley started the game and was pulled for Jocelyn Briski after giving up three run. Briski allowed four straight hits as the Sooner lead ballooned to 7-0. Riley re-entered and gave up two more runs before she was relieved by Alea Johnson.
Alabama had four different pitchers see time in the circle, and all four gave up at least one run as the Sooners crushed 14 hits, including four home runs. Oklahoma proved why it is deserving of the No. 2 overall seed and why the Sooners will likely be the favorites in Oklahoma City.
In her final game in a Crimson Tide uniform, Kali Heivilin hit a solo home run in the third inning to get Alabama on the board. She is the only senior on the Alabama roster who spent all four collegiate seasons with the Crimson Tide, so it was fitting that she hit her 15th home run of the season in her final game. Heivilin was the only Alabama batter with a multi-hit game, including a two-out single in her final at-bat.
The only other Crimson Tide run came on a solo home run from captain Marlie Giles in the fourth inning.
Alabama finishes the season with a 40-23 record and misses out on the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2022. Oklahoma advances to Oklahoma City for the ninth straight postseason and will have the chance to win its fifth straight national championship.
