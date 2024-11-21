Alabama Softball Releases Full 2025 Schedule
The road back to Oklahoma City is now laid out for Alabama softball. The program released the full 2025 schedule on Thursday morning for the 29th year of the program and 27th season under head coach Patrick Murphy.
There are 29 home games at Rhoads Stadium highlighted by the first SEC series with four-time defending national champion Oklahoma. The schedule features 37 games against 18 teams that made the 2024 NCAA Tournament, including 22 games against 10 different Super Regional participants and a combined eight games against Women’s College World Series teams Florida, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and UCLA.)
Alabama will open the season on Friday, Feb. 7 at the Candrea Classic in Arizona against Washington, but will also play Western Michigan and host team Arizona in the tournament. The team will then play in the Clearwater Invitational the next week against San Diego State, Liberty, Ohio State, UCLA and Oklahoma State.
The Crimson Tide will play in the inaugural Rocket City Showcase in Huntsville, Ala., at Toyota Field against Jacksonville State on Feb. 19 before opening the home schedule on Feb. 21 against Virginia Tech.
Other non-conference highlights include the return of longtime assistant Alyson Habetz, now with Louisiana for the Spring Break Showdown tournament along with Iowa. Also, Florida State will play a midweek game at Alabama on March 19 in the middle of SEC play.
In year one of the newly expanded 15-team Southeastern Conference, home series for Alabama include Mississippi State (March 14-16), Georgia (March 28-30), Oklahoma (April 12-14) and Missouri (April 25-27). The Tide will hit the road to face Texas A&M (March 21-23), LSU (April 4-6), Florida (April 17-19) and South Carolina (May 1-3). The 2025 SEC Softball Tournament will take place in Athens, Ga., beginning Tuesday, May 6 through the SEC Championship game on Saturday, May 10.
Game times and TV designations will be released at a later date.
2025 Alabama Softball Schedule Highlights
· Eight games against four 2024 Women’s College World Series teams
o vs. UCLA (Feb. 15 – Clearwater, Fla.)
o vs. Oklahoma State (Feb. 16 – Clearwater, Fla.)
o 3x vs. Oklahoma (April 12-14 – Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
o 3x at Florida (April 17-19 – Gainesville, Fla.)
· Three regular season home tournaments at Rhoads Stadium
o Easton Bama Bash (Feb. 21-23)- Virginia Tech, Southern Utah, Drake
o T-Mobile Crimson Classic (Feb. 28-March 2)- UAB, Furman, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville
o Spring Break Showdown (March 7-8)- Louisiana, Iowa
· Eight SEC series
o vs. Mississippi State – Tuscaloosa, Ala. – March 14-16
o at Texas A&M – Bryan-College Station, Texas – March 21-23
o vs. Georgia – Tuscaloosa, Ala. – March 28-30
o at LSU – Baton Rouge, La. – April 4-6
o vs. Oklahoma – Tuscaloosa, Ala. – April 12-14
o at Florida – Gainesville, Fla. - April 17-19
o vs. Missouri – Tuscaloosa, Ala. – April 25-27
o at South Carolina – Columbia, S.C. - May 1-3
· Five in-state road games
o Feb. 19 vs. Jacksonville State – Huntsville, Ala. (Toyota Field) – 6 p.m. CT
o March 4 at Samford – Birmingham, Ala. – 6 p.m. CT
o March 11 at South Alabama – Mobile, Ala. – 5 p.m. CT
o March 26 at North Alabama – Florence, Ala. – 6 p.m. CT
o April 22 at Alabama State – Montgomery, Ala. - TBD
· Candrea Classic – Tucson, Ariz. – Feb. 7-9
o Washington, Western Michigan, Arizona
· 2025 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield
o San Diego State, Liberty, Ohio State, UCLA, Oklahoma State
· 2024 SEC Softball Tournament – Athens, Ga. – May 6-10.