Alabama Softball Run-Ruled by Florida as Gators Even Series
Salen Hawkins' first home run of the season gave Alabama some life in the fourth inning after getting off to a rough start. The Florida offense exploded in the bottom half of the frame to reclaim the lead and never looked back.
No. 7 Florida scored eight unanswered runs capped by Taylor Shumaker's three-run home to run rule No. 17 Alabama, 9-4 in five innings on Friday night, evening the series at a game apiece.
The Gators scored four early runs off of Alabama starter Catelyn Riley, who was lifted in the second inning for true freshman Braya Hodges.
Alabama tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning after Hawkins' three-run home run and an RBI single from Kali Heivilin. Crimson Tide head coach Patrick Murphy was interviewed by ESPN after Alabama's at-bat, and Murphy said the coaching staff was going to let Hodges ride and see how the freshman stepped up in a big situation.
Hodges walked Florida's eight and ninth batters to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning, and a dangerous Gators offense made Alabama pay. Kendra Falby drove in a run to start the five-run rally, and a double from Shumaker scored two more as part of her six-RBI game.
Emily Winstead relieved Hodges and gave up four earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched, showing once again that Alabama doesn't have a lot of pitching depth behind Riley and Jocelyn Briski.
The Gators (38-10, 10-7 SEC) and Crimson Tide (31-17, 8-9 SEC) will meet for the weekend finale on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT to decide the series.