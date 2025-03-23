Alabama Softball Ties Series With 2-1 Win Over Texas A&M
One day after blowing a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning, No. 24 Alabama bounced back with a 2-1 win over No. 6 Texas A&M to tie the series. It was a much-needed win for a Crimson Tide team that entered Saturday having lost three in a row and five of its last seven games.
The Crimson Tide struck early in the first inning when a stolen base and a throwing error allowed Audrey Vandagriff to reach third base with no outs. The stolen base was her 40th of the season, tying Kelly Kretschman's 1998 record for the 10th spot in Alabama's single-season history.
Larissa Preuitt brought her home with a sac fly before the Aggies were able to get out of the frame. Texas A&M responded thanks to the baserunning of Kennedy Powell. The junior stole second and third base before just barely beating Marlie Giles' tag at home on an Amari Harper groundout to tie the game.
Neither team got on base during the second. Alabama loaded the bases in the top of the third, but Alexis Pupillo struck out swinging to end the bases and strand the three runners. Texas A&M's Koko Wooley was able to get to third in the bottom of the inning, but Catelyn Riley was able to get the groundout to keep the game knotted up.
Riley's work was not done. She launched a solo blast in the top of the fourth for what would prove to be the game's winning run. The Aggies had plenty of opportunities to get back in the game, but Alabama's defense managed to step up every single time somebody got into scoring position.
Riley improved to 6-1 with the win. She went three innings, but was pulled after hitting Harper and then allowing a single to Mac Barbara to start the fourth. Emily Winstead went 2.1 before Patrick Murphy gave the ball to Jocelyn Briski to close the game out. Briski actually earned her first career save, a new milestone for the Preseason All-SEC ace.
The Crimson Tide improved to 22-11 overall and 2-3 the SEC with the win. It all now comes down to the rubber match on Sunday. An Alabama team that appeared poised to fall out of the rankings now has the opportunity to earn a marquee win over one of the nation's best teams in one of the sport's loudest environments. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.