Alabama Softball's 2025 SEC Tournament Opponent Revealed

The bracket for the annual tournament was released on Saturday evening as the 10-seed Crimson Tide will face 15-seed Auburn in the first round.

Hunter De Siver

Alabama softball player Kali Heivilin (22) hits the ball against LSU in the SEC Tournament at the Auburn Softball Complex in Tuscaloosa, AL on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.
Alabama softball player Kali Heivilin (22) hits the ball against LSU in the SEC Tournament at the Auburn Softball Complex in Tuscaloosa, AL on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. / Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics

After falling to South Carolina 7-2 in the regular season finale, Alabama softball was placed as the No. 10 seed in the 2025 SEC Tournament. The Crimson Tide finished the regular season with a 36-20 record, including a 12-12 slate against the conference.

The Crimson Tide and Gamecocks came into this one tied in the conference standings and the win earned South Carolina a bye for the SEC Tournament. Had Alabama won, it would've earned a bye. LSU also finished with a 12-12 record in SEC play following a loss to Arkansas, but the Tigers won the season series against Alabama.

Although Alabama's seed was already set in stone, the rest of the conference's placement wasn't. That changed on Saturday evening as the SEC Tournament bracket was revealed.

10-seed Alabama will face 15-seed Auburn on Tuesday in the first round. These two programs did not meet during the regular season, which adds even more stakes to the Iron Bowl rivalry. Auburn finished the year 31-21 with a rough 6-18 record in SEC play. However, resumés are often thrown out the window when it comes to rivalries.

The tournament is a 15-team, single elimination format, beginning on Tuesday and concluding with the championship game on Saturday. The 15 tournament teams were determined based on the highest percentage of wins during regular-season conference competition. The winner of the tournament receives the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.

SEC Tournament Bracket

SEC Softball Tournament Bracket
SEC Softball Tournament Bracket / BamaCentral

Here's a look at each team's record against the SEC this season along with their seed in the tournament.

  1. Oklahoma (17-6)
  2. Texas A&M (16-7)
  3. Texas (16-8)
  4. Tennessee (15-9)
  5. Arkansas (14-10)
  6. Florida (13-10)
  7. South Carolina (13-11)
  8. Mississippi State (13-11)
  9. LSU (12-12)
  10. Alabama (12-12)
  11. Ole Miss (10-13)
  12. Georgia (7-16)
  13. Kentucky (7-17)
  14. Missouri (6-18)
  15. Auburn (6-18)

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023

