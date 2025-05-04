Alabama Softball's 2025 SEC Tournament Opponent Revealed
After falling to South Carolina 7-2 in the regular season finale, Alabama softball was placed as the No. 10 seed in the 2025 SEC Tournament. The Crimson Tide finished the regular season with a 36-20 record, including a 12-12 slate against the conference.
The Crimson Tide and Gamecocks came into this one tied in the conference standings and the win earned South Carolina a bye for the SEC Tournament. Had Alabama won, it would've earned a bye. LSU also finished with a 12-12 record in SEC play following a loss to Arkansas, but the Tigers won the season series against Alabama.
Although Alabama's seed was already set in stone, the rest of the conference's placement wasn't. That changed on Saturday evening as the SEC Tournament bracket was revealed.
10-seed Alabama will face 15-seed Auburn on Tuesday in the first round. These two programs did not meet during the regular season, which adds even more stakes to the Iron Bowl rivalry. Auburn finished the year 31-21 with a rough 6-18 record in SEC play. However, resumés are often thrown out the window when it comes to rivalries.
The tournament is a 15-team, single elimination format, beginning on Tuesday and concluding with the championship game on Saturday. The 15 tournament teams were determined based on the highest percentage of wins during regular-season conference competition. The winner of the tournament receives the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.
SEC Tournament Bracket
Here's a look at each team's record against the SEC this season along with their seed in the tournament.
- Oklahoma (17-6)
- Texas A&M (16-7)
- Texas (16-8)
- Tennessee (15-9)
- Arkansas (14-10)
- Florida (13-10)
- South Carolina (13-11)
- Mississippi State (13-11)
- LSU (12-12)
- Alabama (12-12)
- Ole Miss (10-13)
- Georgia (7-16)
- Kentucky (7-17)
- Missouri (6-18)
- Auburn (6-18)