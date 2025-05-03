Alabama Softball's SEC Tournament Seed Determined After Falling to South Carolina
No. 14 Alabama softball fell to No. 12 South Carolina 7-2 on Saturday afternoon. The game was called during the fifth inning as a rain/lightning delay lasted over two hours. Not only was this the last contest of the series but it was also the final game of the regular season for both programs.
The Crimson Tide and Gamecocks came into this one tied in the conference standings and the win earned South Carolina a bye for the upcoming SEC Tournament. Had Alabama won, it would've earned a bye.
Instead, Alabama will be a 10-seed in the SEC Tournament. LSU also finished with a 12-12 record in SEC play following a loss to Arkansas, but the Tigers won the season series against Alabama.
The Crimson Tide run-ruled South Carolina 13-1 on Thursday but fell to the Gamecocks 3-1 in a defensive battle in Game 2. But Game 3 on Saturday afternoon had a healthy mix of offense and defense.
It took Alabama quite some time to get on the scoreboard on Saturday morning, but shortstop Salen Hawkins' single up the middle in the second inning of Game 3 brought Marlie Giles home to get the scoreboard running. Giles had a stellar series against South Carolina as her double to start the inning boosted her weekend in Columbia to 7 of 7 at the plate.
But Alabama's hopes of continuing its solid start were squashed when South Carolina scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning. Alabama starting pitcher Jocelyn Briski was taken out of the game and Alea Johnson didn't do much better when filling in during brutal frame.
The Crimson Tide showed some fight in the very next inning with an RBI single by second baseman Kali Heivilin, but South Carolina responded with not one but two RBI singles in the fifth frame.
As previously stated, lightning came into the radius following this and what was once a 30-minute delay turned into multiple hours until the game was called at 3:15 p.m. CT.
Alabama finishes the regular season with a 36-20 record, including a 12-12 slate against the SEC.
The full SEC Tournament bracket will come out tonight after every softball game concludes.