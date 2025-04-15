Bama Central

Audrey Vandagriff Blasts Walk-Off Home Run to Win Series over Oklahoma

Alabama softball's star freshman Audrey Vandagriff cranked a home run on the first pitch of bottom of the eighth inning for the series victory over the Sooners.

Katie Windham

Alabama Softball Player Audrey Vandagriff (12) in action against Oklahoma at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Monday, Apr 14, 2025.
Alabama Softball Player Audrey Vandagriff (12) in action against Oklahoma at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. / Alabama Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— There's nothing like a little Rhoads magic. In front of another crowd of over 4,000 people, Alabama softball's star freshman crushed a home run over the left field wall on the first pitch of the home half of the eighth inning to give the No. 22 Crimson Tide the 2-1 victory over No. 2 Oklahoma.

In the Sooners first year in the SEC, Alabama gets the series win at home over the four-time defending national champions. It is just the Crimson Tide's second series win this season.

Catelyn Riley gave Alabama another brilliant start in the circle, and deserved the hard-earned victory after eight innings of one-run ball against one of the best offenses in the country. For the third straight game in the series, the Sooner offense was limited to score in just one inning of the game.

Oklahoma's lone run came on a solo home run from Nelly McEnroe-Marinas in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game at 1-1. Alabama had the first lead after an RBI-double from Kali Heivilin in the bottom of the third.

Heivilin had a hit in all three games of the series and has been a key piece at the top of Alabama's lineup this season in her final year.

This story will be updated.

