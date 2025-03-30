'Gritty, Not Pretty': No. 25 Alabama Softball Gets SEC Series Win Over No. 17 Georgia
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama softball put its character on display Sunday as the Crimson Tide persevered through numerous obstacles to claim its first SEC series victory of the year by taking down No. 17 Georgia 8-5 in the last game of the weekend series.
"Big win," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. "Huge win. Bend but don't break. Gritty, not pretty."
The Crimson Tide overcame a three-run deficit, a game delay due to umpire injury, the umpires ejecting Murphy in the sixth inning and rain as the circumstances stacked up against Alabama on Sunday.
Alabama opened the scoring with an Abby Duchscherer solo home run in the second inning but Georgia struck back with a four-run third inning to jump into control. The Crimson Tide responded with five runs in the third inning, utilizing four extra base hits to retake the lead.
"That was huge, I think we went eight batters," Murphy said. "I think had five hits and one of the best innings of the year, for sure, because we passed the baton down very well. I think we had four or five straight hits, but we needed to. It was a great response by the offense."
The game was then interrupted in the fourth inning as the home plate umpire was hit by a ball and needed to be replaced. The delay zapped the rhythm from the game as each side's pitchers recorded quick outs to move into the bottom of the fifth inning.
Alabama got back on track in the fifth inning as catcher Riley Valentine hit a two-out double into right center field to score Larissa Preuitt and a pinch running Kinley Pate to give the Crimson Tide much-needed insurance.
Controvery ensued in the bottom of the sixth inning as Alabama's Brook Ellestad was called for batters interference as she tried to lay down a bunt. The umpires, now operating a man down due to the earlier departure, reviewed and upheld the interference call but ejected Murphy after asking for further clarification.
"I asked to protest that situation and that's when they kicked me out," Murphy said. "I didn't swear, nothing, very calm, just like I'm talking to you. So I'm not sure why that happened."
The Crimson Tide rode its 8-4 lead into an 8-5 win, but it wasn't without last-inning dramatics. Georgia loaded the bases in the top of the seventh inning on relief pitcher Joceyln Briski, but the Crimson Tide caught the Dawgs in a run down and forced a fly-out to end the scoring threat and claim the program's first conference series win since defeating the Ole Miss Rebels last year.
Preuitt led the Crimson Tide offensively scoring two runs and getting an RBI with a hit in all three at-bats with two doubles. Briski recorded her second save of the season working four innings in relief and striking out five Bulldog batters to send the home faithful home happy.