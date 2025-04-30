Bama Central

How to Watch: No. 14 Alabama Softball at No. 12 South Carolina

Game times, plus TV and radio information as the Crimson Tide faces the Gamecocks on the road for the final weekend of regular season SEC play.

Katie Windham

Alabama softball player Larissa Preuitt (11) celebrates the winning run against vs. South Carolina at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Apr 6, 2023.
Alabama softball player Larissa Preuitt (11) celebrates the winning run against vs. South Carolina at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Apr 6, 2023. / Alabama Athletics

Somehow the calendar has already reached the final weekend of regular season play for SEC softball. Alabama ends the year at South Carolina, who is having a strong season under first-year head coach Ashley Chastain Woodard.

The Gamecocks were picked preseason to finish last in the league but enter the final weekend with an identical conference record (11-10) as the Crimson Tide.

"I know South Carolina is going to be ready to go," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. "They had a subpar series against Auburn. They've just been really good all year long though–– consistently played good softball."

Both teams are fighting for seeding in the SEC and NCAA tournaments. Here's what you need to know about this weekend's series between the Crimson Tide and Gamecocks:

How to Watch: Alabama at South Carolina

Who: No. 14 Alabama (35-18, 11-10 SEC) at No. 12 South Carolina (37-13, 11-10 SEC)

When: Thursday, May 1 – 5 p.m. CT
Friday, May 2 – 5 p.m. CT
Saturday, May 3 – 11 a.m. CT

Where: Carolina Softball Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

TV: SEC Network+ (Friday, Saturday), SEC Network (Sunday with Roy Philpott and Erin Miller on the call)

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call

Series history: Alabama leads overall, 48-21

In Tuscaloosa: 25-6 | In Columbia: 23-11 | At Neutral Sites: 0-4

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .412

RBIs: Brooke Ellestad- 44

Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 13

ERA: Jocelyn Briski/Catelyn Riley- 2.48

Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 14

Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 97

South Carolina statistical leaders:

Batting average: Quincee Lilio- .386

RBIs: Arianna Rodi - 46

Home runs: Arianna Rodi- 14

ERA: Sam Gress- 2.66

Wins: Jori Heard- 15

Strikeouts: Jori Heard- 98

Read more on BamaCentral:

feed

Published
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Softball