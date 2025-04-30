How to Watch: No. 14 Alabama Softball at No. 12 South Carolina
Somehow the calendar has already reached the final weekend of regular season play for SEC softball. Alabama ends the year at South Carolina, who is having a strong season under first-year head coach Ashley Chastain Woodard.
The Gamecocks were picked preseason to finish last in the league but enter the final weekend with an identical conference record (11-10) as the Crimson Tide.
"I know South Carolina is going to be ready to go," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. "They had a subpar series against Auburn. They've just been really good all year long though–– consistently played good softball."
Both teams are fighting for seeding in the SEC and NCAA tournaments. Here's what you need to know about this weekend's series between the Crimson Tide and Gamecocks:
How to Watch: Alabama at South Carolina
Who: No. 14 Alabama (35-18, 11-10 SEC) at No. 12 South Carolina (37-13, 11-10 SEC)
When: Thursday, May 1 – 5 p.m. CT
Friday, May 2 – 5 p.m. CT
Saturday, May 3 – 11 a.m. CT
Where: Carolina Softball Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina
TV: SEC Network+ (Friday, Saturday), SEC Network (Sunday with Roy Philpott and Erin Miller on the call)
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Series history: Alabama leads overall, 48-21
In Tuscaloosa: 25-6 | In Columbia: 23-11 | At Neutral Sites: 0-4
Alabama statistical leaders:
Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .412
RBIs: Brooke Ellestad- 44
Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 13
ERA: Jocelyn Briski/Catelyn Riley- 2.48
Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 14
Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 97
South Carolina statistical leaders:
Batting average: Quincee Lilio- .386
RBIs: Arianna Rodi - 46
Home runs: Arianna Rodi- 14
ERA: Sam Gress- 2.66
Wins: Jori Heard- 15
Strikeouts: Jori Heard- 98