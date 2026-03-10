Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Week 5
Alabama is still undefeated after its first weekend of conference play. The Crimson Tide swept Ole Miss on the road to improve to 23-0 (3-0 SEC) on the season.
With all the teams ahead of it in the rankings, Alabama stayed pretty steady in the polls. The Tide is ranked fourth by Softball America in the NFCA Coaches Poll, No. 5 by D1Softball and No. 6 in the USA Softball poll.
Alabama will host No. 9 Arkansas this weekend. The Razorbacks are coming off a series win over No. 13 Georgia at home. Before Alabama plays Arkansas for the top-10 showdown at Rhoads Stadium, the Tide will host Samford on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.
The SEC continues to dominate the rankings with 11 teams in the top 25, including six in the top 10.
USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 5
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Tennessee (24) 23-0 624
2. Texas Tech 25-1 590
3. Texas (1) 22-1 586
4. Oklahoma 24-2 534
5. Nebraska 18-5 512
6. Alabama 23-0 505
7. UCLA 21-3 478
8. Florida 25-1 439
9. Arkansas 21-1 430
10. Florida State 21-4 406
11. Virginia Tech 21-2 379
12. Arizona 20-5 326
13. Georgia 19-7 294
14. Mississippi State 24-2 259
15. Oklahoma State 17-7 228
16. Texas A&M 17-8 197
17. LSU 17-7 190
18. Virginia 22-2 186
19. Oregon 18-7 178
20. Stanford 14-6 177
21. Washington 19-6 159
22. UCF 22-5 155
23. Grand Canyon 27-0 100
24. South Carolina 15-9 46
25. Duke 15-9 41
Dropped out: Arizona State
Others receiving votes: Auburn (29), Clemson (25), Arizona State (12), Utah (9), Ole Miss (8), Michigan (7), Kentucky (6), Baylor (5), Belmont (5), Boston U (4), Louisville (3), Cal State-Fullerton (1), Indiana (1), Northwestern (1), Penn State (1)
NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 5
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Tennessee (30) 23-0 774
2. Texas Tech (1) 25-1 739
3. Texas 22-1 712
4. Alabama 23-0 673
5. Florida 25-1 646
6. Oklahoma 24-2 618
7. UCLA 21-3 577
8. Arkansas 21-2 559
9. Florida State 21-4 521
10. Nebraska 18-5 486
11. Virginia Tech 21-2 477
12. Mississippi State 24-2 434
13. Arizona 20-5 393
14. Virginia 22-2 334
15. Georgia 19-7 316
16. Texas A&M 17-8 300
17. Grand Canyon 27-0 286
18. Oregon 18-7 233
19. Stanford 14-6 199
20. LSU 17-7 189
21. Oklahoma State 17-7 174
22. UCF 22-5 154
23. South Carolina 15-9 65
24. Clemson 16-8 53
25. Arizona State 19-6 38
Others receiving votes: North Carolina (34), Duke (26), North Florida (22), Utah (10), Florida Atlantic (6), Michigan (6), Penn State (6), Belmont (5), Auburn (4), Ole Miss (3), Southeastern Louisiana (3).
