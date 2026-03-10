Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Week 5

Alabama is still undefeated after its first weekend of conference play. The Crimson Tide swept Ole Miss on the road to improve to 23-0 (3-0 SEC) on the season.

With all the teams ahead of it in the rankings, Alabama stayed pretty steady in the polls. The Tide is ranked fourth by Softball America in the NFCA Coaches Poll, No. 5 by D1Softball and No. 6 in the USA Softball poll.

Alabama will host No. 9 Arkansas this weekend. The Razorbacks are coming off a series win over No. 13 Georgia at home. Before Alabama plays Arkansas for the top-10 showdown at Rhoads Stadium, the Tide will host Samford on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

The SEC continues to dominate the rankings with 11 teams in the top 25, including six in the top 10.

USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 5

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Tennessee (24) 23-0 624

2. Texas Tech 25-1 590

3. Texas (1) 22-1 586

4. Oklahoma 24-2 534

5. Nebraska 18-5 512

6. Alabama 23-0 505

7. UCLA 21-3 478

8. Florida 25-1 439

9. Arkansas 21-1 430

10. Florida State 21-4 406

11. Virginia Tech 21-2 379

12. Arizona 20-5 326

13. Georgia 19-7 294

14. Mississippi State 24-2 259

15. Oklahoma State 17-7 228

16. Texas A&M 17-8 197

17. LSU 17-7 190

18. Virginia 22-2 186

19. Oregon 18-7 178

20. Stanford 14-6 177

21. Washington 19-6 159

22. UCF 22-5 155

23. Grand Canyon 27-0 100

24. South Carolina 15-9 46

25. Duke 15-9 41

Dropped out: Arizona State

Others receiving votes: Auburn (29), Clemson (25), Arizona State (12), Utah (9), Ole Miss (8), Michigan (7), Kentucky (6), Baylor (5), Belmont (5), Boston U (4), Louisville (3), Cal State-Fullerton (1), Indiana (1), Northwestern (1), Penn State (1)

NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 5

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Tennessee (30) 23-0 774

2. Texas Tech (1) 25-1 739

3. Texas 22-1 712

4. Alabama 23-0 673

5. Florida 25-1 646

6. Oklahoma 24-2 618

7. UCLA 21-3 577

8. Arkansas 21-2 559

9. Florida State 21-4 521

10. Nebraska 18-5 486

11. Virginia Tech 21-2 477

12. Mississippi State 24-2 434

13. Arizona 20-5 393

14. Virginia 22-2 334

15. Georgia 19-7 316

16. Texas A&M 17-8 300

17. Grand Canyon 27-0 286

18. Oregon 18-7 233

19. Stanford 14-6 199

20. LSU 17-7 189

21. Oklahoma State 17-7 174

22. UCF 22-5 154

23. South Carolina 15-9 65

24. Clemson 16-8 53

25. Arizona State 19-6 38

Others receiving votes: North Carolina (34), Duke (26), North Florida (22), Utah (10), Florida Atlantic (6), Michigan (6), Penn State (6), Belmont (5), Auburn (4), Ole Miss (3), Southeastern Louisiana (3).

