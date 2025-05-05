How to Watch: Alabama Softball in SEC Tournament vs. Auburn
Alabama softball is hopeful for a run in the SEC tournament to solidify the opportunity to be a regional host in the NCAA tournament.
After dropping the final two games in the series at South Carolina, the Crimson Tide ended up as the 10-seed in the 2025 SEC Tournament and will face 15-seed Auburn in the opening round on Tuesday at Jack Turner Softball Stadium in Athens, Georgia.
This will be the first time the Crimson Tide and Tigers have faced this season and first meeting in the SEC tournament since 2018. As with any tournament setting (especially with summer weather in the south) the start time of no game is guaranteed. Weather delays are can happen at any point, or a game early in the day can go into extra innings, causing the rest of the schedule to be delayed.
Currently, Alabama and Auburn are scheduled to play on Tuesday 35 minutes after the conclusion of the game between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 14 Missouri, which will be 35 minutes after the conclusion of the opening game between No. 12 Georgia and No. 13 Kentucky, which starts at noon CT.
This means Alabama will likely play somewhere around 6 p.m CT, but it will be dependent on the results of the other games. The winner will play 7-seed South Carolina on Wednesday.
Here's everything else you need to know about the Crimson Tide's opening game of the SEC tournament.
How to Watch: No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 15 Auburn
Who: 10-seed Alabama (36-20, 12-12 SEC) vs. 15-seed Auburn (32-21, 6-18 SEC)
When: Tuesday, May 6, 35 minutes after Game 2
Where: Jack Turner Softball Stadium, Athens, Georgia
TV: SEC Network
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Series history: Alabama leads overall, 52-24
Alabama statistical leaders:
Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .404
RBIs: Brooke Ellestad- 44
Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 13
ERA: Catelyn Riley- 2.54
Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 15
Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 101
Auburn statistical leaders:
Batting average: AnnaLea Adams- .407
RBIs: KK McCrary- 38
Home runs: Icess Tresvik- 11
ERA: SJ Geurin- 2.76
Wins: SJ Geurin- 20
Strikeouts: SJ Geurin- 90