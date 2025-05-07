How to Watch: Alabama vs. South Carolina in SEC Softball Tournament
After winnings its opening-round game of the 2025 SEC Tournament against Auburn, 10-seed Alabama will be facing a very familiar foe in the second round Wednesday evening.
The Crimson Tide will play 7-seed South Carolina in the fourth and final game of Day 2 in Athens, Georgia. Alabama and South Carolina just played each other less than a week ago in the final series of the regular season with the Gamecocks bouncing back to win the series after the Tide exploded for 13 runs in Game 1.
The next two games were affected by weather, with Game 2 starting on Friday and eventually postponing midway through until Saturday. Game 3 was called after five innings because of storms in the area.
The win over Auburn likely solidified Alabama's spot as an NCAA regional host, but a win over South Carolina definitiely would. With the series loss to the Gamecocks still very fresh, Alabama definitely has revenge on the mind.
As the final game of the day, Alabama's start time will be determined by the length of the games ahead of it. The Crimson Tide and Gamecocks will play 35 minutes after the conclusion of the matchup between 6-seed Florida and 11-seed Ole Miss, which starts at 4 p.m. CT. First pitch for the Tide will likely be around 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
How to Watch SEC Softball Tournament: No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 7 South Carolina
Who: 10-seed Alabama (37-20, 12-12 SEC) vs. 7-seed South Carolina (39-14, 13-11 SEC)
When: Wednesday, May 7, 35 minutes after Florida/Ole Miss (approximately 6:30 p.m. CT)
Where: Jack Turner Softball Stadium, Athens, Georgia
TV: SEC Network
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
SiriusXM: 190
Series history: Alabama leads overall, 49-23
Alabama statistical leaders:
Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .409
RBIs: Brooke Ellestad- 44
Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 13
ERA: Catelyn Riley- 2.54
Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 16
Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 109
South Carolina statistical leaders:
Batting average: Quincee Lilio- .375
RBIs: Arianna Rodi - 46
Home runs: Arianna Rodi- 14
ERA: Nealy Lamb- 2.71
Wins: Jori Heard- 15
Strikeouts: Jori Heard- 99