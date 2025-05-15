How to Watch NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Regional
For the 20th straight postseason, Rhoads Stadium will be hosting a NCAA regional as No. 15 Alabama welcomes Virginia Tech, Belmont and Jackson State to Tuscaloosa this weekend.
Play opens on Friday at 2:30 p.m. CT with Virginia Tech and Belmont meeting up. Alabama and Jackson State will play after at 5 p.m. Both of the Friday games will air only on ESPN+. The rest of the weekend's TV designations will be determined by matchup results both in Tuscaloosa and around the country.
Regional play is double elimination, so each team will get to play at least two games. There are six total scheduled games over the course of the weekend with the if-necessary game on Sunday afternoon. The team that advances out of the Tuscaloosa Regional will face the winner of the Norman Regional hosted by No. 2 Oklahoma.
Here's what you need to know about this weekend's matchups:
How to Watch 2025 NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Regional
Who: No. 15 Alabama (37-21), Virginia Tech (41-11), Belmont (40-14) and Jackson State (29-23)
When: Friday, May 16 – Virginia Tech (41-11) vs. Belmont (40-14) – 2:30 p.m. CT
Friday, May 16 – No. 15 Alabama (37-21) vs. Jackson State (29-23) – 5 p.m. CT
Saturday, May 17 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – 11 a.m. CT
Saturday, May 17 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 1:30 p.m. CT
Saturday, May 17 – Game 4 Winner vs. Game 3 Loser – 4 p.m. CT
Sunday, May 18 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner – 1 p.m. CT
*If Necessary* Sunday, May 18 – Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser – 3:30 p.m. CT
Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: ESPN + on Friday, TBD for rest of weekend (Pam Ward and Jenny Dalton-Hill on the call)
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Alabama statistical leaders:
Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .407
RBIs: Brooke Ellestad- 44
Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 13
ERA: Catelyn Riley- 2.59
Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 16
Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 110
Virginia Tech statistical leaders:
Batting average: Cori McMillan- .452
RBIs: Cori McMillan- 63
Home runs: Cori McMillan- 30
ERA: Sophie Kleiman- 2.53
Wins: Emma Lemley- 17
Strikeouts: Emma Lemley- 180
Belmont statistical leaders:
Batting average: Nicole Hughes- .359
RBIs: Emily Cockrill- 37
Home runs: Brenna Blume- 6
ERA: Maya Johnson- 1.24
Wins: Maya Johnson- 24
Strikeouts: Maya Johnson- 355
Jackson State statistical leaders:
Batting average: Ka'Liyah Gipson- .445
RBIs: Jace Jackson- 55
Home runs: Jace Jackson- 6
ERA: Brooklyn Morris- 3.53
Wins: Brooklyn Morris- 13
Strikeouts: Brooklyn Morris- 49