How to Watch NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Regional

Full schedule, including teams, times and TV listings for the 2025 NCAA Tournament regional round with No. 15 Alabama, Virginia Tech, Belmont and Jackson State.

Katie Windham

Alabama Softball Player Alexis Pupillo (31) celebrates at third base against Virginia Tech at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Feb 23, 2025.
Alabama Softball Player Alexis Pupillo (31) celebrates at third base against Virginia Tech at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Feb 23, 2025. / Alabama Athletics

For the 20th straight postseason, Rhoads Stadium will be hosting a NCAA regional as No. 15 Alabama welcomes Virginia Tech, Belmont and Jackson State to Tuscaloosa this weekend.

Play opens on Friday at 2:30 p.m. CT with Virginia Tech and Belmont meeting up. Alabama and Jackson State will play after at 5 p.m. Both of the Friday games will air only on ESPN+. The rest of the weekend's TV designations will be determined by matchup results both in Tuscaloosa and around the country.

Regional play is double elimination, so each team will get to play at least two games. There are six total scheduled games over the course of the weekend with the if-necessary game on Sunday afternoon. The team that advances out of the Tuscaloosa Regional will face the winner of the Norman Regional hosted by No. 2 Oklahoma.

Here's what you need to know about this weekend's matchups:

How to Watch 2025 NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Regional

Who: No. 15 Alabama (37-21), Virginia Tech (41-11), Belmont (40-14) and Jackson State (29-23)

When: Friday, May 16 – Virginia Tech (41-11) vs. Belmont (40-14) – 2:30 p.m. CT
Friday, May 16 – No. 15 Alabama (37-21) vs. Jackson State (29-23) – 5 p.m. CT
Saturday, May 17 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – 11 a.m. CT
Saturday, May 17 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 1:30 p.m. CT
Saturday, May 17 – Game 4 Winner vs. Game 3 Loser – 4 p.m. CT
Sunday, May 18 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner – 1 p.m. CT
*If Necessary* Sunday, May 18 – Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser – 3:30 p.m. CT

Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ESPN + on Friday, TBD for rest of weekend (Pam Ward and Jenny Dalton-Hill on the call)

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .407

RBIs: Brooke Ellestad- 44

Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 13

ERA: Catelyn Riley- 2.59

Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 16

Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 110

Virginia Tech statistical leaders:

Batting average: Cori McMillan- .452

RBIs: Cori McMillan- 63

Home runs: Cori McMillan- 30

ERA: Sophie Kleiman- 2.53

Wins: Emma Lemley- 17

Strikeouts: Emma Lemley- 180

Belmont statistical leaders:

Batting average: Nicole Hughes- .359

RBIs: Emily Cockrill- 37

Home runs: Brenna Blume- 6

ERA: Maya Johnson- 1.24

Wins: Maya Johnson- 24

Strikeouts: Maya Johnson- 355

Jackson State statistical leaders:

Batting average: Ka'Liyah Gipson- .445

RBIs: Jace Jackson- 55

Home runs: Jace Jackson- 6

ERA: Brooklyn Morris- 3.53

Wins: Brooklyn Morris- 13

Strikeouts: Brooklyn Morris- 49

Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

