Bama Central

How to Watch: No. 21 Alabama Softball in Easton Bama Bash

Game times, plus TV and radio information as the Crimson Tide hosts No. 17 Virginia Tech, Southern Utah and Drake at Rhoads Stadium.

Katie Windham

Kendal Clark celebrates a home run
Kendal Clark celebrates a home run / Alabama Athletics

After two weeks out on the road to start the season going from one end of the country to the other, Alabama softball will be making its home debut at Rhoads Stadium this weekend for five games in three days in the Easton Bama Bash.

The Crimson Tide has started the season with a 6-5 record and will look to bounce back at home in front of the "best fans in college softball." Alabama will book end the weekend with games against No. 17 Virginia Tech on Friday and Sunday with a mathchup against Southern Utah on Friday and a doubleheader with Drake on Saturday.

Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said Catelyn Riley and Jocelyn Briski will pitch in the first game against Virginia Tech. Alea Johnson and Braya Hodges will pitch in the second game against Southern Utah, and Emily Winstead will start the doubleheader against Drake on Saturday for her Senior Day.

Because there are so many athletic events happening on the Alabama campus this weekend, the streams of these softball games will be single cam with the radio broadcast being utilized on the the television stream. Here's the info you need to know for this weekend:

How to Watch No. 21 Alabama in Easton Bama Bash

Who: No. 21 Alabama (6-5), No. 17 Virginia Tech (8-2), South Utah (2-7), Drake (1-3)

When: Friday, Feb. 21 vs. Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21 vs. Southern Utah, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Drake (DH), 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23 vs. Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call.

Series history:

Overall vs. Virginia Tech: 7-1

Overall vs. Southern Utah: 1-0

Overall vs. Drake: 7-0

Alabama statistcal leaders:

Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .516

RBIs: Alexis Pupillo- 12

Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 3

ERA: Catelyn Riley- 2.14

Read more on BamaCentral:

feed

Published |Modified
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Softball