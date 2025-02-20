How to Watch: No. 21 Alabama Softball in Easton Bama Bash
After two weeks out on the road to start the season going from one end of the country to the other, Alabama softball will be making its home debut at Rhoads Stadium this weekend for five games in three days in the Easton Bama Bash.
The Crimson Tide has started the season with a 6-5 record and will look to bounce back at home in front of the "best fans in college softball." Alabama will book end the weekend with games against No. 17 Virginia Tech on Friday and Sunday with a mathchup against Southern Utah on Friday and a doubleheader with Drake on Saturday.
Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said Catelyn Riley and Jocelyn Briski will pitch in the first game against Virginia Tech. Alea Johnson and Braya Hodges will pitch in the second game against Southern Utah, and Emily Winstead will start the doubleheader against Drake on Saturday for her Senior Day.
Because there are so many athletic events happening on the Alabama campus this weekend, the streams of these softball games will be single cam with the radio broadcast being utilized on the the television stream. Here's the info you need to know for this weekend:
How to Watch No. 21 Alabama in Easton Bama Bash
Who: No. 21 Alabama (6-5), No. 17 Virginia Tech (8-2), South Utah (2-7), Drake (1-3)
When: Friday, Feb. 21 vs. Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21 vs. Southern Utah, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Drake (DH), 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23 vs. Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: SEC Network+
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call.
Series history:
Overall vs. Virginia Tech: 7-1
Overall vs. Southern Utah: 1-0
Overall vs. Drake: 7-0
Alabama statistcal leaders:
Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .516
RBIs: Alexis Pupillo- 12
Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 3
ERA: Catelyn Riley- 2.14