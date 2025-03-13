Bama Central

How to Watch: No. 23 Alabama Softball vs. No. 19 Mississippi State

Game times, including a schedule change, plus TV and radio information as the Crimson Tide hosts the Bulldogs to open SEC play.

Katie Windham

Alabama softball's Abby Duchscherer
Alabama softball's Abby Duchscherer / Alabama Athletics

Alabama softball starts its "second season" on Friday with conference play beginning at home against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs opened SEC play last weekend with a home sweep over Auburn, but lost in the midweek to Middle Tennessee.

Because of potential severe weather in Tuscaloosa this weekend, Saturday's game has gotten moved to Friday with a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. The series will still conclude on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. as previously scheduled.

Traditionally, Alabama has dominated the series against Mississippi State with a 69-11 overall record and a 34-3 record at Rhoads Stadium. Bulldogs head coach Samantha Ricketts has helped turn the program around, but this series is still a good opportunity for the Crimson Tide to open SEC play with a series win at home.

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's series between No. 23 Alabama and No. 19 Mississippi State.

How to Watch: Alabama Softball vs. Mississippi State

Who: No. 23 Alabama (20-7, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 19 Mississippi State (22-4, 3-0 SEC)

When: Friday,  March 14 (DH-1) – 2 p.m. CT
Friday, March 14 (DH-2) – 30 minutes after Game One
Sunday, March 16 – 1:30 p.m. CT

Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa

Series history: Alabama leads, 69-11

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .438

RBIs: Alexis Pupillo- 27

Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 10

ERA: Emily Winstead- 1.85

Mississippi State statistical leaders:

Batting average: Sierra Sacco- .467

RBIs: Sierra Sacco- 27

Home runs: Lexi Sosa- 8

ERA- Raelin Chaffin- 1.31

Read more on BamaCentral:

feed

Published
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Softball