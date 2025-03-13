How to Watch: No. 23 Alabama Softball vs. No. 19 Mississippi State
Alabama softball starts its "second season" on Friday with conference play beginning at home against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs opened SEC play last weekend with a home sweep over Auburn, but lost in the midweek to Middle Tennessee.
Because of potential severe weather in Tuscaloosa this weekend, Saturday's game has gotten moved to Friday with a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. The series will still conclude on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. as previously scheduled.
Traditionally, Alabama has dominated the series against Mississippi State with a 69-11 overall record and a 34-3 record at Rhoads Stadium. Bulldogs head coach Samantha Ricketts has helped turn the program around, but this series is still a good opportunity for the Crimson Tide to open SEC play with a series win at home.
Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's series between No. 23 Alabama and No. 19 Mississippi State.
How to Watch: Alabama Softball vs. Mississippi State
Who: No. 23 Alabama (20-7, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 19 Mississippi State (22-4, 3-0 SEC)
When: Friday, March 14 (DH-1) – 2 p.m. CT
Friday, March 14 (DH-2) – 30 minutes after Game One
Sunday, March 16 – 1:30 p.m. CT
Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: SEC Network+
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa
Series history: Alabama leads, 69-11
Alabama statistical leaders:
Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .438
RBIs: Alexis Pupillo- 27
Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 10
ERA: Emily Winstead- 1.85
Mississippi State statistical leaders:
Batting average: Sierra Sacco- .467
RBIs: Sierra Sacco- 27
Home runs: Lexi Sosa- 8
ERA- Raelin Chaffin- 1.31