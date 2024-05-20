How to Watch Softball Super Regional: No. 14 Alabama at No. 3 Tennessee
Alabama and Tennessee are no strangers to each other, in the regular season or postseason. Since the start of the 2023 season, the two teams have played eight times and will meet at least two more times in Knoxville this weekend for super regionals.
No. 3 Tennessee easily ran through the Knoxville Regional with three shutout victories over Dayton and Virginia. And in Tuscaloosa, the Alabama offense looked the best it had in months, closing the weekend with a 12-2 victory over Southeastern Louisiana in the regional final.
When the two teams met in Tuscaloosa in the regular season, Tennessee came away with the series victory, only allowing one run the entire weekend, but the one run came in a 1-0 Alabama win in the series finale.
Here's what you need to know about this weekend's super regional matchup between the Crimson Tide and Lady Vols.
How to Watch: NCAA Softball Knoxville Super Regional
Who: No. 14 Alabama (36-17) at No. 3 Tennessee (43-10)
Where: Sherri Parker Lee Stadium
When: Friday, May 24, Game 1: Tennessee vs. Alabama | 3 p.m. ESPN2
Saturday, May 25, Game 2: Tennessee vs. Alabama | 2 p.m., TBD
Sunday, May 26: Game 3 if necessary TBD
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 97.5 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Alabama leaders:
- Batting average: Kristen White- .317
- Home runs: Abby Duchscherer, Marlie Giles, Jenna Johnson, Kali Heivilin- 6
- RBIs: Abby Duchscherer- 30
- ERA: Kayla Beaver- 1.72
Tennessee leaders:
- Batting average: Rylie West- .364
- Home runs: Rylie West, Kiki Malloy- 13
- RBIs: McKenna Gibson- 41
- ERA: Karlyn Pickens- 1.15