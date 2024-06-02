How to Watch WCWS Elimination Game: No. 14 Alabama Softball vs. No. 4 Florida
Alabama softball will once again be fighting to keep its season alive at the Women's College World Series, but this time it will be facing a familiar foe.
In an all-SEC matchup, the Crimson Tide will play the No. 4 Florida Gators on Sunday afternoon. Florida won the regular season series in Tuscaloosa back in March and has beaten Alabama five out of six times when the two teams have met in Oklahoma City.
The winner will advance to the WCWS semifinals. Here's what you need to know about Sunday's matchup:
How to Watch: No. 14 Alabama vs. No. 4 Florida
Who: Alabama (39-19) vs. Florida (52-14)
When: Sunday, June 2, 2 p.m.
Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City
TV: ABC (Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe)
Radio:The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 97.5 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Series history: Alabama leads, 46-42
Last meeting: Alabama salvaged a game in the regular season series, winning the finale 3-0 behind a complete-game shutout in the circle by Kayla Beaver. Bailey Dowling also hit one of her four home runs on the season in this game.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide beat Duke, 2-1 in an elimination game on Thursday to extend its season. Jocelyn Briski got the start in the circle and allowed just one run on a solo home run. Catcher Marlie Giles had both RBIs, including the game-winning home run in the sixth inning, and Kayla Beaver threw 3.2 perfect innings in relief.
Last time out, Florida: The Gators got crushed by No. 1 Texas in a winners-bracket game. The Longhorns run-ruled Florida, 10-0 in five innings.
Alabama leaders:
- Batting average: Kenleigh Cahalan- .306
- Home runs: Marlie Giles- 7
- RBIs: Abby Duchscherer, Kenleigh Cahalan- 30
- ERA: Kayla Beaver- 1.64
Florida leaders:
- Batting average: Korbe Otis- .447
- Home runs: Reagan Walsh- 17
- RBIs: Jocelyn Erickson- 80
- ERA: Keagan Rothrock- 2.36