Alabama Football 2026 Award Watch List Tracker: Dodd Trophy
In this story:
Alabama football heads into Year 3 of the Kalen DeBoer era after finishing last season 11-4, with the final loss coming in the College Football Playoff against Indiana at the Rose Bowl. The Crimson Tide was the No. 9 team entering that game and was placed at that same spot in the final AP Top 25 following the Hoosiers' National Championship victory over Miami.
With one of the most talented rosters in the country entering every season, Alabama players are nominated for and win some of the top individual national awards year after year. The process begins in the summer when players are added to the watch lists for the various awards.
There are a lot of different awards and watch lists, and that's where the Alabama awards tracker comes in handy, as we'll be following each award throughout the season. Whenever there's a development, the headline will change and the latest information will be placed below this paragraph.
Dodd Trophy
(Annual Coach of the Year award given to the Division I coach whose team excels on the field, in the classroom, and in the community)
Watch List: Kalen DeBoer named to watch list on July 9
Alabama's last winner: Nick Saban, 2014
2026 Alabama Football Schedule
All times central
- Sept. 5: vs. East Carolina, 11 a.m. on ABC
- Sept. 12: at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m. on ABC
- Sept. 19: vs. Florida State, 2:30 p.m. on ABC
- Sept. 26: vs. South Carolina, NIGHT (5-7 p.m.)
- Oct. 3: at Mississippi State, EARLY (11 a.m-12 p.m.)
- Oct. 10: vs. Georgia, NIGHT (5-7 p.m.)
- Oct. 17: at Tennessee, FLEX – will be announced 6-12 days out (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m.)
- Oct. 24: vs. Texas A&M, FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m.)
- Oct. 31: BYE
- Nov. 7: at LSU, FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m.)
- Nov. 14: at Vanderbilt, EARLY (11 a.m-12 p.m.)
- Nov. 21: vs. Chattanooga, 1 p.m. on SECN+
- Nov. 28: vs. Auburn, FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m.)
This story will be updated.
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver