5-Star Wide Receiver, Alabama Target Monshun Sales Announces Commitment Date

Five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales has announced that he will be committing to a school on Friday, July 17. He will announce it on the Pat McAfee Show at 11 a.m. CT.

Alabama is in the highly touted prospect's final five, joining Texas, LSU, Ohio State and Indiana. Sales is a native of Alabama, but now resides in Indiana, where he played his high school football and turned into the household name he is today.

Ohio State seems to be the odd one out. Rivals has reported that Texas and Indiana are beginning to separate themselves at the top of the leaderboard for Sales. This is unfortunate for Alabama, which has done everything it can to land him. That said, Alabama is not completely out of the picture.

Indiana, the reigning national champion, has been considered the most likely school for Sales, the predicted landing spot. But if Alabama can come up with a similar NIL package, then his childhood favorite team could be the one to land him.

Sales grew up a fan of the Crimson Tide, and Alabama invited his entire family out to Tuscaloosa for his official visit.

While it likely means nothing, it could be worth noting that Sales recently reposted an X tweet and posted on his Instagram story about Alabama landing four-star 2028 quarterback Kingston Preyear.

The Crimson Tide is looking to pair Sales with four-star receiver commit Osani Gayles in Tuscaloosa in the future.

More Recruiting News

Alabama’s 2028 class is up and running with five commitments, which currently pins them as the second-highest-ranked recruiting class in the country, per Rivals. It consists of players like the previously mentioned Kingston Preyear alongside four-star defensive back Braylen Gibbs.

The Crimson Tide was recently projected to land another 2028 prospect in four-star offensive lineman Anthony Blalock out of Ohio. He could be announcing his commitment soon. Ohio State is also in the mix for him, and he also recently visited Texas Tech.

Blalock is repped by the same agency as Alius Mayo, one of the top JuCo players in the country, who is down to Alabama, Auburn, and California. The pair visited Alabama together with their agent just a few weeks ago.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

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