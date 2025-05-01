Bama Central

Live Blog: No. 14 Alabama Softball at No. 12 South Carolina (Game 1)

Score updates and analysis as the Crimson Tide opens the series against Gamecocks in a crucial SEC matchup.

Katie Windham

Alabama softball infielder Brooke Ellestad
Alabama softball infielder Brooke Ellestad / Alabama Athletics

It is the final week of the regular season and there are huge matchups all around the SEC including Thursday night's game between No. 14 Alabama and No. 12 South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina.

Both teams sit at 11-10 in the SEC standings are trying to secure a first-round bye int he SEC Tournament.

Alabama ace Jocelyn Briski (14-10, 2.48 ERA) is coming off her best start of the season in a complete-game shutout over Missouri and will be back in the circle for the Crimson Tide on Thursday and will be going up against Gamecock pitcher Jori Heard (15.2, 2.68 ERA.)

First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m., and the game is streaming only on SEC Network+. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES

Starting lineups:

Alabama softball at South Carolina, starting lineups- May 1, 2025
Alabama softball at South Carolina, starting lineups- May 1, 2025 / Statbroadcast

Live Blog

(latest updates at the top)

MID 1: Alabama 1, South Carolina 0

Top 1- Alabama batting

Pupillo flies out, and the half inning is over, but Alabama grabs the early lead.

An excuse-me swing from Ellestad turns into a bunt and leads to a throwing error from Heard. The ball sails over the first baseman's head, allowing Heivilin to score from first. 1-0 Alabama

Heard having a little trouble finding the zone as Heivilin reaches with a two-out walk.

Vandagrriff tries to steal second on the next pitch and gets thrown out by Winters.

Leadoff walk for Vandagriff after working through a 10-pitch at-bat.

As the visiting team, Alabama will be first to the plate with Vandagriff, Johnson and Heivilin due up. Alabama scored in the first inning in the first two games against Mizzou last weekend.

How to Watch: Alabama at South Carolina

Who: No. 14 Alabama (35-18, 11-10 SEC) at No. 12 South Carolina (37-13, 11-10 SEC)

When: Thursday, May 1 – 5 p.m. CT
Friday, May 2 – 5 p.m. CT
Saturday, May 3 – 11 a.m. CT

Where: Carolina Softball Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

TV: SEC Network+ (Friday, Saturday), SEC Network (Sunday with Roy Philpott and Erin Miller on the call)

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call

Series history: Alabama leads overall, 48-21

In Tuscaloosa: 25-6 | In Columbia: 23-11 | At Neutral Sites: 0-4

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .412

RBIs: Brooke Ellestad- 44

Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 13

ERA: Jocelyn Briski/Catelyn Riley- 2.48

Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 14

Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 97

South Carolina statistical leaders:

Batting average: Quincee Lilio- .386

RBIs: Arianna Rodi - 46

Home runs: Arianna Rodi- 14

ERA: Sam Gress- 2.66

Wins: Jori Heard- 15

Strikeouts: Jori Heard- 98

Read more on BamaCentral:

