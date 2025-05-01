Live Blog: No. 14 Alabama Softball at No. 12 South Carolina (Game 1)
It is the final week of the regular season and there are huge matchups all around the SEC including Thursday night's game between No. 14 Alabama and No. 12 South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina.
Both teams sit at 11-10 in the SEC standings are trying to secure a first-round bye int he SEC Tournament.
Alabama ace Jocelyn Briski (14-10, 2.48 ERA) is coming off her best start of the season in a complete-game shutout over Missouri and will be back in the circle for the Crimson Tide on Thursday and will be going up against Gamecock pitcher Jori Heard (15.2, 2.68 ERA.)
First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m., and the game is streaming only on SEC Network+. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout.
BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES
Starting lineups:
Live Blog
(latest updates at the top)
MID 1: Alabama 1, South Carolina 0
Top 1- Alabama batting
Pupillo flies out, and the half inning is over, but Alabama grabs the early lead.
An excuse-me swing from Ellestad turns into a bunt and leads to a throwing error from Heard. The ball sails over the first baseman's head, allowing Heivilin to score from first. 1-0 Alabama
Heard having a little trouble finding the zone as Heivilin reaches with a two-out walk.
Vandagrriff tries to steal second on the next pitch and gets thrown out by Winters.
Leadoff walk for Vandagriff after working through a 10-pitch at-bat.
As the visiting team, Alabama will be first to the plate with Vandagriff, Johnson and Heivilin due up. Alabama scored in the first inning in the first two games against Mizzou last weekend.
How to Watch: Alabama at South Carolina
Who: No. 14 Alabama (35-18, 11-10 SEC) at No. 12 South Carolina (37-13, 11-10 SEC)
When: Thursday, May 1 – 5 p.m. CT
Friday, May 2 – 5 p.m. CT
Saturday, May 3 – 11 a.m. CT
Where: Carolina Softball Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina
TV: SEC Network+ (Friday, Saturday), SEC Network (Sunday with Roy Philpott and Erin Miller on the call)
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Series history: Alabama leads overall, 48-21
In Tuscaloosa: 25-6 | In Columbia: 23-11 | At Neutral Sites: 0-4
Alabama statistical leaders:
Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .412
RBIs: Brooke Ellestad- 44
Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 13
ERA: Jocelyn Briski/Catelyn Riley- 2.48
Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 14
Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 97
South Carolina statistical leaders:
Batting average: Quincee Lilio- .386
RBIs: Arianna Rodi - 46
Home runs: Arianna Rodi- 14
ERA: Sam Gress- 2.66
Wins: Jori Heard- 15
Strikeouts: Jori Heard- 98