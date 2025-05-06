Live Blog: Alabama Softball vs. Auburn in SEC Tournament
It is time for postseason softball. Alabama softball opens play at the 2025 SEC Tournament as the 10-seed against 15-seed Auburn on Tuesday night in Athens, Georgia.
Both teams are safely in the NCAA tournament field but are still in the mix for hosting a regional. This matchup is big for both teams not only from the rivalry perspective but also another chance to pick up an RPI top-25 win heading into Selection Sunday.
First pitch is scheduled for approximately 5 p.m. CT, and the game will air on SEC Network.
Live Blog
(latest updates at the top)
MID 4: Alabama 3, Auburn 1
Top 4
Briski's fifth strikeout of the game strands the runner at third. Third straight Auburn inning that ends in a strikeout.
Peralta gets to third with two outs on a sac fly.
Peralta moves to second on a wild pitch.
Leadoff single for Peralta. She's now 2-2
END 3: Alabama 3, Auburn 1
Bottom 3
Side retired, but Alabama takes the lead in the third.
Fly ball to left field off the bat of Hawkins is deep enough to score Heivilin on the sacrifice fly. Alabama 3, Auburn 1
Giles draws a walk, and Alabama has runners on the corners with one out.
Heivilin finds the gap in right/center for an RBI tripe that gives Alabama the lead at 2-1. Heivilin has been so clutch for Alabama this season. She now has 42 RBIs
Leadoff single for Alabama for the third straight inning. This time, it's Lauren Johnson
MID 3: Alabama 1, Auburn 1
Top 3
And Briski gets her third strikeout of the game to retire the side.
Great play by Giles behind the plate to gun down the runner at second trying to steal for the second out.
After falling behind in the count, 3-1, to the 9-hole hitter, Briski is able to get a popup for the first out.
Leadoff single down the third-base line for the Tigers.
END 2: Alabama 1, Auburn 1
Bottom 2
Vandagriff grounds out to strand two runners. Big missed opportunity to take the lead, but Alabama ties the game in the second inning.
Kind of an unusual play with one out. White pops one up right in front of home plate that is not caught, but because it was an infield fly, Duchscherer didn't have a big lead at first. She is thrown out at second, so Alabama still has runners on the corners, now with two outs.
Duchscherer bloops a single into left field, and Alabama has runners on the corners with nobody out.
Hawkins crushes one over the heads of the pulled-in outfielders to drive in Giles from first to tie the game with an RBI double. Alabama 1, Auburn 1
Marlie Giles continues her hot streak at the plate with a leadoff single up the middle.
MID 2: Auburn 1, Alabama 0
Top 2
Nice bounce-back inning for Briski with two straight strikeouts. Three up, three down for the Tigers.
Fantastic diving play by Hawkins at short for the first out of the inning.
END 1: Auburn 1, Alabama 0
Bottom 1
Alabama's offense gets its first taste of Auburn starting pitcher SJ Geurin, who has 20 wins for the Tigers this season. That said, the Crimson Tide got on base during the first at-bat as speedster Audrey Vandagriff bunted towards third. Vandagriff, a freshman, is second in Division I in steals. However, that would be all for Alabama offensively as all three outs came in the infield.
MID 1: Auburn 1, Alabama 0
Top 1
Fortunately for Briski, following a walk allowed to Auburn's third batter, Tigers' KK McCrary lined out to Alabama first baseman Abby Duchscherer and she stepped on the bag before the runner was able to touch it for a double play.
After a seven-pitch at-bat that resulted in a game-opening strikeout, Briski's wasn't so lucky with Auburn's next batter. Tigers shortstop Nelia Peralta, who leads the team in runs this season, added one more with a blast over the right field wall. Auburn 1, Alabama 0 Alabama has allowed a first-inning home run in two of its last three games.
Alabama starting pitcher Jocelyn Briski throws her first strikeout of the evening against Auburn leadoff hitter Abbey Smith, who is batting .319 this season.
Starting Lineups
Alabama
Auburn
1. Audrey Vandagriff, left field
1. Abbey Smith, center field
2. Lauren Johnson, right field
2. Nelia Peralta, shortstop
3. Kali Heivilin, second base
3. AnnaLea Adams, first base
4. Brooke Ellestad, third base
4. KK McCrary, left field
5. Marlie Giles, catcher
5. Icess Tresvik, right field
6. Salen Hawkins, shortstop
6. Anna Wohlers, third base
7. Abby Duchscherer, first base
7. Amelia Lech, designated player
8. Riley Valentine, designated player
8. Aubrie Lisenby, catcher
9. Kristen White, center field
9. Rose Roach, second base
Pitcher: Jocelyn Briski (RHP)
Pitcher: SJ Geurin (LHP)
Pre-game
As the higher seed, Alabama is the designated home team and will bat second.
Ole Miss beats Missouri, 1-0 in another quick game to start this 2025 SEC Tournament. Alabama and Auburn are now scheduled for a 5 p.m. first pitch.
How to Watch: No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 15 Auburn
Who: 10-seed Alabama (36-20, 12-12 SEC) vs. 15-seed Auburn (32-21, 6-18 SEC)
When: Tuesday, May 6, 35 minutes after Game 2 (5 p.m. CT)
Where: Jack Turner Softball Stadium, Athens, Georgia
TV: SEC Network
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Series history: Alabama leads overall, 52-24
Alabama statistical leaders:
Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .404
RBIs: Brooke Ellestad- 44
Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 13
ERA: Catelyn Riley- 2.54
Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 15
Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 101
Auburn statistical leaders:
Batting average: AnnaLea Adams- .407
RBIs: KK McCrary- 38
Home runs: Icess Tresvik- 11
ERA: SJ Geurin- 2.76
Wins: SJ Geurin- 20
Strikeouts: SJ Geurin- 90