Live Blog: No. 15 Alabama Softball vs. Missouri (Game 2)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama softball is trying to secure its third straight SEC home series at Rhoads Stadium with Saturday night's matchup with the Missouri Tigers.
The No. 15 Crimson Tide won Game 1, 4-2, on Friday behind 6.1 innings in the circle for Jocelyn Briski. Catelyn Riley came in to close out the game.
Missouri is now 23-27 (4-15 SEC) and will have to win out in the regular season to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament. Alabama (33-18, 9-10 SEC) is trying to get back up above .500 in SEC play and continue fighting for better postseason seeding.
It is a much prettier evening at Rhoads than the opening game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. on SEC Network. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout.
BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.
Live Blog
(latest updates at the top)
Pre-game updates
Alabama has big block numbers up in the outfield saying "100,000 fans" that wasn't there on Friday. Another season where Alabama surpasses six-figure fans for the season.
The 8 p.m. first pitch is the latest I can remember for a regular season game at Rhoads during my five seasons covering the team.
Alabama is wearing the crimson on crimson uniforms today.
The dedication of Alabama softball fans always impresses me. No matter the time of game or weather, there will be fans lined up outside the stadium waiting to get into the Brickyard more than an hour into the game.