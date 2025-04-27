Bama Central

Live Blog: No. 15 Alabama Softball vs. Missouri (Game 3)

Score updates and analysis from Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide goes for the sweep over the Tigers in the regular season home finale.

Katie Windham

Senior Day at Rhoads Stadium
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— For the first time this season, Alabama softball has won its first two games of an SEC series. The Crimson Tide used a walk-off error to beat Missouri in Game 2 on Saturday night.

Now, the two teams are back at Rhoads Stadium for the series finale as Alabama is going for its first sweep of the year. Jocelyn Briski (13-10, 2.61 ERA) will be back in the circle for the Crimson Tide, and Marissa McCann (9-10, 3.87 ERA) gets the nod for the second day in a row for the Tigers.

First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m., and today's game is streaming only on SEC Network+ so be sure to follow along for updates on BamaCentral.

Starting lineups:

Starting lineups for Missouri softball at Alabama
Starting lineups for Missouri softball at Alabama- April 27, 2025 / Statbroadcast

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES

Live Blog

(latest updates at the top)

Pregame

You could not ask for better weather for a college softball game–– sunny and 81 degrees. A good crowd is gatherhing out in the Brickyard as well.

Alabama is wearing the all-white uniforms today.

Softball does things a little different with individual senior days throughout the whole season to honor each senior, but with today being the regular season finale, it's a team-wide senior day with the numbers of the seniors (Brooke Ellestad, Catelyn Riley, Emily Winstead, Kenal Clark and Kali Heivilin) painted behind home plate today.

Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

