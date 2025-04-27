Live Blog: No. 15 Alabama Softball vs. Missouri (Game 3)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— For the first time this season, Alabama softball has won its first two games of an SEC series. The Crimson Tide used a walk-off error to beat Missouri in Game 2 on Saturday night.
Now, the two teams are back at Rhoads Stadium for the series finale as Alabama is going for its first sweep of the year. Jocelyn Briski (13-10, 2.61 ERA) will be back in the circle for the Crimson Tide, and Marissa McCann (9-10, 3.87 ERA) gets the nod for the second day in a row for the Tigers.
First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m., and today's game is streaming only on SEC Network+ so be sure to follow along for updates on BamaCentral.
Starting lineups:
Live Blog
(latest updates at the top)
Pregame
You could not ask for better weather for a college softball game–– sunny and 81 degrees. A good crowd is gatherhing out in the Brickyard as well.
Alabama is wearing the all-white uniforms today.
Softball does things a little different with individual senior days throughout the whole season to honor each senior, but with today being the regular season finale, it's a team-wide senior day with the numbers of the seniors (Brooke Ellestad, Catelyn Riley, Emily Winstead, Kenal Clark and Kali Heivilin) painted behind home plate today.