Live Updates: No. 14 Alabama Softball at No. 3 Tennessee (Super Regional Game 1)
Alabama and Tennessee are familiar foes. The two teams have played eight times over the last two seasons and meet again this weekend in Super Regionals with a spot in the Women's College World Series on the line.
The Lady Vols won the regular season series in Tuscaloosa, but the Crimson Tide came away with a 1-0 victory in Game 3 to avoid the sweep. Can No. 3 Tennessee beat No. 14 Alabama again?
First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN2. However, it likely will not start on ESPN2 as the Duke/Missouri game still has to finish. Until then, it will air on ESPN News. The game can also be streamed on ESPN+
Live Updates
FINAL: Tennessee 3, Alabama 2
Top 7- Alabama
- Cahalan flies out to left field. Ballgame. Tennessee wins.
- Preuitt strikes out on three pitches. Two outs.
- Tennessee is lined up perfectly to defend White. She lines out to center for the first out.
- Top of the lineup due up for the Crimson Tide, needing at least one run to extend the game.
END 6: Tennessee 3, Alabama 2
Bottom 6- Tennessee
- A fly ball to left field retires the side.
- Two-out single up the middle for Puni. First baserunner allowed by Briski.
MID 6: Tennessee 3, Alabama 2
Top 6- Alabama
- Broadfoot flies out, and Alabama somehow doesn't score after getting three straight hits to start off the inning.
- Heivilin takes second. Runners on second and third with two outs.
- Valentine strikes out on four pitches. Two outs. The inning comes down to Alabama's nine-hole hitter: Emma Broadfoot.
- Esman singles up the middle, and Alabama has runners on the corners with one out. Heivilin comes back in to run.
- Lauren Esman comes in to pinch hit for Heivilin.
- Dowling doubles hard off the left field wall, but Giles is thrown out at third for the first out.
- Tennessee makes a change in the circle. Payton Gottshall enters for the Lady Vols
- Leadoff single for Giles.
- Giles, Dowling and Heivilin due up for Alabama
END 5: Tennessee 3, Alabama 2
Bottom 5- Tennessee
- Milloy tries to lay down a bunt on the first pitch she sees from Briski, but the pitcher makes a good play in the field to throw Milloy out at first. Side retired.
- That will do it for Beaver. Freshman Jocelyn Briski enters for the Tide.
- Mealer hit multiple home runs against Alabama in regionals last year as a player for Middle Tennessee.
- Heivilin's error proves really costly now. Mealer crushes a two-run home run over the centerfield wall, and Tennessee takes its first lead of the game. Tennessee 3, Alabama 2
- After review, West is confirmed safe. Alabama 2, Tennessee 1
- It looked like Beaver was going to get out of the inning with a ground ball to second. But Heivilin bobbles the ball, and the runner comes in to score. The play at the plate is being challenged by Alabama.
- Infield pop for the second out.
- Nice running catch by White in center for the first out.
- Leadoff walk for West, and she steals second.
MID 5: Alabama 2, Tennessee 0
Top 5- Alabama
- Johnson goes down swinging for Pickens' seventh strikeout of the game.
- Cahalan strikes out swinging, but it was on a wild pitch, so she reaches first with one out.
- Preuitt pops up for the second out.
- White grounds out to the right side and is retired for the first time. It's also the first time Alabama hasn't gotten the leadoff runner on.
- Top of the lineup due up for the Tide (White, Preuitt and Cahalan.)
END 4: Alabama 2, Tennessee 0
Bottom 4- Tennessee
- Third straight 1-2-3 inning in the circle for Beaver.
- Beaver strikes out Pannell to open the bottom half of the inning.
MID 4: Alabama 2, Tennessee 0
Top 4- Alabama
- After getting up 3-0 in the count, Broadfoot pops up. Side retired. Pickens keeps Alabama off the board in the fourth.
- Pate gets to third with two outs on a ground ball back to the pitcher.
- Pate steals second base with one out.
- Heivilin strikes out swinging.
- Leadoff walk for Dowling. Alabama has had the leadoff batter reach every inning so far. Kinley Pate comes in to pinch run for Dowling.
- Dowling, Heivilin and Valentine due up for the Crimson Tide in the fourth.
END 3: Alabama 2, Tennessee 0
Bottom 3- Tennessee
- Another three up, three down inning for Beaver with a big strikeout of Milloy to end the frame.
MID 3: Alabama 2, Tennessee 0
Top 3- Alabama
- Giles strikes out swinging to strand the runners. Pickens is extra fired up after her fourth strikeout of the game.
- Johnson isn't able to bring the runners in with a groundout. Two outs. Inning comes down to Giles.
- Ground ball to the right side from Cahalan moves both runners into scoring position with one out.
- Another miscue at third allows Preuitt to reach. Two on with nobody out for the Crimson Tide.
- After some hesitation from the third baseman, White reaches with a leadoff infield single.
- White, Preuitt and Cahalan due up for Alabama.
END 2: Alabama 2, Tennessee 0
Bottom 2- Tennessee
- Popup retires the side. Three up, three down for Beaver in the second.
- Nugent flies out to center on the first pitch.
- Ground ball to second for the first out.
MID 2: Alabama 2, Tennessee 0
Top 2- Alabama
- Broadfoot lines out to right field to end the frame, but the Tide adds another run in the second.
- Valentine reaches second and third on two wild pitches from Pickens.
- Giles comes all the way in to score from second on an infield single up the middle from Valentine. Aggressive and heads-up base running from Giles. Alabama 2, Tennessee 0
- Heivilin strikes out swinging. Two outs.
- Giles moves to second with one out on a ground ball from Dowling.
- After a lengthy review, the call on the field is changed, and Giles leads off the inning with a HBP.
- Giles, Dowling Heivilin due up for Alabama.
END 1: Alabama 1, Tennessee 0
Bottom 1- Tennessee batting
- Tennessee hit Beaver pretty hard in the first inning, but she gets out of the inning on only five pitches
- Puni becomes the third batter of the inning to fly out on the first pitch. Side retired.
- Gibson knocks one off the wall in left field, but because she hit it so hard, she's limited to a two-out single.
- Pannell also flies out on the first pitch, this time to center field.
- Milloy flies out to left field on the first pitch.
MID 1: Alabama 1, Tennessee 0
Top 1- Alabama batting
- Johnson grounds out to third to retire the side.
- Cahalan strikes out looking. Back-to-back Ks for Pickens.
- Preuitt goes down swinging after fouling off a few pitches. One out.
- White comes in to score on a wild pitch. Alabama 1, Tennessee 0
- Leadoff single for White down the left field wall. White gets all the way to third on an error by West.
- White, Preuitt and Cahalan due up to start out the game for the Crimson Tide.
Starting lineups:
Alabama
Tennessee
1. Kristen White- CF
1. Kiki Milloy- CF
2. Larissa Preuitt- RF
2. Taylor Pannell- RF
3. Kenleigh Cahalan- SS
3. McKenna Gibson- 3B
4. Jenna Johnson- LF
4. Zaida Puni- DP
5. Marlie Giles- C
5. Rylie West- LF
6. Bailey Dowling- 3B
6. Sophia Nugent- C
7. Kali Heivilin- 2B
7. Destiny Rodriguez- 2B
8. Riley Valentine- DP
8. Giulia Koutsoyanopulos- 1B
9. Emma Broadfoot- 1B
9. Laura Mealer- SS
P- Kayla Beaver (17-8, 1.72 ERA)
P- Karlyn Pickens (21-6, 1.15 ERA)