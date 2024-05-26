Live Updates: No. 14 Alabama Softball at No. 3 Tennessee (Super Regional Game 3)
The season comes down to this. It's win or go home for both No. 14 Alabama and No. 3 Tennessee in the final game of the Knoxville Super Regional.
The Lady Vols and Crimson Tide split the first two games with Tennessee winning Game 1, 3-2 on Friday. Alabama bounced back to win a marathon, 14-inning game on Saturday with Kristen White coming through with the walk-off hit.
Whoever wins on Sunday will advance to the Women's College World Series. Alabama is looking to make it as the lower-seeded team for the first time since 2005. Tennessee is trying to make its ninth overall appearance.
First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN or can be streamed on ESPN+. BamaCentral will have updates throughout.
Live Updates
Bottom 1- Tennessee batting
This game is headed to a weather delay after the Tide scored four, two-out runs in the top of the first inning.
MID 1: Alabama 4, Tennessee 0
Top 1- Alabama batting
- Esman strikes out looking, but Alabama jumps out to the big lead in the first inning.
- Dowling draws a two-out walk.
- Murphy moved Valentine up to the six-spot in the order after her good game Saturday, and it paid off in a big way.
- GRAND SLAM RILEY VALENTINE! Alabama 4, Tennessee 0
- Giles is hit by a pitch on the first pitch to load the bases for the Tide.
- Johnson is hit by a pitch, and Alabama has two on with two outs.
- Bloop single for Cahalan to give Alabama its first baserunner of the game.
- Preuitt also goes down swinging. Two outs.
- White strikes out. She had gotten on the first inning of the previous two games.
- White, Preuitt and Cahalan will start the day at the plate for the Crimson Tide.
- The game will start on ESPNU until the Florida/Baylor game ends.
Alabama
Tennessee
1. Kristen White- CF
1. Kiki Milloy- CF
2. Larissa Preuitt- RF
2. Rylie West- LF
3. Kenleigh Cahalan- SS
3. Zaida Puni- 3B
4. Jenna Johnson- LF
4. McKenna Gibson- 1B
5. Marlie Giles- C
5. Sophia Nugent- DP
6. Riley Valentine- DP
6. Taylor Pannell- RF
7. Bailey Dowling- 3B
7. Laura Mealer- SS
8. Lauren Esman- 1B
8. Giulia Koutsoyanopulos- C
9. Kali Heivilin- 2B
9. Bella Faw- 2B
P- Jocelyn Briski
P- Payton Gottshall