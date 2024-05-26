Bama Central

Live Updates: No. 14 Alabama Softball at No. 3 Tennessee (Super Regional Game 3)

Score updates as the Crimson Tide and Lady Vols fight for a spot in the Women's College World Series.

May 18 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama batter Larissa Preuitt (11) eyes a bunt she has just dropped as she takes off for first base during the Tuscaloosa Regional at Rhoads Stadium. Alabama defeated Southeast Louisiana 6-3 in 9 innings. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA

The season comes down to this. It's win or go home for both No. 14 Alabama and No. 3 Tennessee in the final game of the Knoxville Super Regional.

The Lady Vols and Crimson Tide split the first two games with Tennessee winning Game 1, 3-2 on Friday. Alabama bounced back to win a marathon, 14-inning game on Saturday with Kristen White coming through with the walk-off hit.

Whoever wins on Sunday will advance to the Women's College World Series. Alabama is looking to make it as the lower-seeded team for the first time since 2005. Tennessee is trying to make its ninth overall appearance.

First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN or can be streamed on ESPN+. BamaCentral will have updates throughout.

Live Updates

(latest updates at the top)

Bottom 1- Tennessee batting

This game is headed to a weather delay after the Tide scored four, two-out runs in the top of the first inning.

MID 1: Alabama 4, Tennessee 0

Top 1- Alabama batting

  • Esman strikes out looking, but Alabama jumps out to the big lead in the first inning.
  • Dowling draws a two-out walk.
  • Murphy moved Valentine up to the six-spot in the order after her good game Saturday, and it paid off in a big way.
  • GRAND SLAM RILEY VALENTINE! Alabama 4, Tennessee 0
  • Giles is hit by a pitch on the first pitch to load the bases for the Tide.
  • Johnson is hit by a pitch, and Alabama has two on with two outs.
  • Bloop single for Cahalan to give Alabama its first baserunner of the game.
  • Preuitt also goes down swinging. Two outs.
  • White strikes out. She had gotten on the first inning of the previous two games.
  • White, Preuitt and Cahalan will start the day at the plate for the Crimson Tide.
  • The game will start on ESPNU until the Florida/Baylor game ends.

Alabama

Tennessee

1. Kristen White- CF

1. Kiki Milloy- CF

2. Larissa Preuitt- RF

2. Rylie West- LF

3. Kenleigh Cahalan- SS

3. Zaida Puni- 3B

4. Jenna Johnson- LF

4. McKenna Gibson- 1B

5. Marlie Giles- C

5. Sophia Nugent- DP

6. Riley Valentine- DP

6. Taylor Pannell- RF

7. Bailey Dowling- 3B

7. Laura Mealer- SS

8. Lauren Esman- 1B

8. Giulia Koutsoyanopulos- C

9. Kali Heivilin- 2B

9. Bella Faw- 2B

P- Jocelyn Briski

P- Payton Gottshall

